Offered by

Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel Inc

About this shop

Trail Life Troop 0179

2025 Annual Dues
$65

Secure your membership with Trail Life Troop CO-0719 for the year! The $65 annual dues cover participation in troop activities, events, and access to our community of adventure, leadership, and growth.

Class B T-Shirt item
Class B T-Shirt
$20

Trail Life Troop CO-0719 Class B T-Shirt. Available in sizes S, M, L and XL.

Woodlands Trail Handbook Set item
Woodlands Trail Handbook Set
$20

For ages 5 to 10 years old, the second edition of the Woodlands Trail Handbook is designed similarly to previous editions as a flip book, but it includes a new section titled, The Story of the Trail. Includes shipping.

Navigators & Adventurers Handbook item
Navigators & Adventurers Handbook
$20

For ages 11 to 17 years old, the third edition of the Navigators and Adventurers Handbook includes several new elements, has streamlined the Rank and Award Tracking Charts, and includes requirements for the new Award and Rank! 

Includes shipping.

Leader T-Shirt item
Leader T-Shirt
$20

Trail Life Troop CO-0719 T-Shirt for adult leaders. Available in sizes S, M, L and XL.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!