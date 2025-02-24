Trail Life Troop AL-0001 Smoked Meat Fundraiser - April 2025

We have made a change to our Tenderloins. Tenderloins, like Boston Butts, come with 2 pieces in each pack when we purchase them. In the past, we have split these. The price has increased on this item because we will no longer split this into 2 pieces. You will get both pieces (a full tenderloin) wrapped in bacon and smoked.

We have made a change to our Tenderloins. Tenderloins, like Boston Butts, come with 2 pieces in each pack when we purchase them. In the past, we have split these. The price has increased on this item because we will no longer split this into 2 pieces. You will get both pieces (a full tenderloin) wrapped in bacon and smoked.

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