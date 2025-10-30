Trail Life Troop AL-0001 Smoked Meat Fundraiser - November 2025

1 Large 5-6lb Turkey Breast.
We have made a change to our Tenderloins. Tenderloins, like Boston Butts, come with 2 pieces in each pack when we purchase them. In the past, we have split these. The price has increased on this item because we will no longer split this into 2 pieces. You will get both pieces (a full tenderloin) wrapped in bacon and smoked.
7-8lb Smoked Boston Butt
This item comes with 2 3-4lb smoked chickens with each order
This item is cold and the only item not smoked by us. This is the one item that can be picked up at any point during the weekend. This is a great item to have around for the Thanksgiving Holiday, alongside leftover turkey sandwiches for extra guests.
