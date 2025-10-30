Trail Life Troop AL-0001 Smoked Meat Fundraiser - November 2025

431 Thompson Rd

Alabaster, AL 35007, USA

Smoked Turkey Breast
$50

1 Large 5-6lb Turkey Breast.

Smoked BBQ Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin
$50

We have made a change to our Tenderloins. Tenderloins, like Boston Butts, come with 2 pieces in each pack when we purchase them. In the past, we have split these. The price has increased on this item because we will no longer split this into 2 pieces. You will get both pieces (a full tenderloin) wrapped in bacon and smoked.

Smoked Boston Butt
$45

7-8lb Smoked Boston Butt

Smoked Chicken(s)
$40

This item comes with 2 3-4lb smoked chickens with each order

Bone-In Pre-Cooked Spiral Cut Ham
$40

This item is cold and the only item not smoked by us. This is the one item that can be picked up at any point during the weekend. This is a great item to have around for the Thanksgiving Holiday, alongside leftover turkey sandwiches for extra guests.

