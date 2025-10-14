Trail Life Troop CA-0268 Christmas Wreath Fundraiser '25

Fresh, fragrant noble fir wreath
Pre-tied red velvet water repellent bow in separate bag
Snowy pine cones in separate, moisture-proof bag
Simple decorating instructions with illustrations
Easy-to-handle, plastic carrying bag
An aromatic combination of Noble fir, berried juniper, and incense cedar. Touches of color are provided by red, faux, holly berries. A red, velvet, water repellent bow is included for easy attaching.
Our largest, most dramatic mixed evergreen wreath with noble fir, incense cedar, berried juniper and faux holly berries
Pre-tied red and gold snowflake bow
Guaranteed fresh delivery within the first two weeks after Thanksgiving
Personalized Gift Message
Two stunning ten-foot garlands made of fragrant, fresh-cut western cedar
Cedar, noble fir, pine and berried juniper
Arranged in an oasis block and bowl
Faux white snow berries and red holly berries
Approximately 12 inches in diameter
Includes 10 inch tapered LED candle
Delivered within 2 weeks after Thanksgiving
This fragrant Noble fir door swag is made entirely of Noble fir, an evergreen exclusive to the Pacific Northwest, this door swag is complemented by snowy white pine cones and a checkered tree bow (bow style may vary).
Noble fir, incense cedar, berried juniper and faux holly berries
Deluxe, red and gold snowflake bow
Poly bag wrapped to retain moisture
A rustic willow basket filled with an assortment of large, medium, and small snowy pine cones. Basket is approximately 13 in. in diameter and 6 in. deep. Please note, actual basket style may vary due to availability. Delivery within the first two weeks after Thanksgiving.
One 22 in. Mixed Evergreen Gift Wreath with red and gold snowflake bow
Two stunning ten-foot cedar garlands
