Trail Life Troop MS-1031 Store

FOR NAVIGATORS AND ADVENTURERS ONLY - The third edition of the Navigators and Adventurers Handbook includes several new elements, has streamlined the Rank and Award Tracking Charts, and includes requirements for the new Award and Rank! The third edition still includes the full First Aid section, which has been reorganized to match the First Aid Field Guide. This edition also has expanded the Patrol Leader’s Guidebook section.
FOR NAVIGATORS AND ADVENTURERS ONLY - The Troop Standard is the official way a Navigator or Adventurer Trailman displays his Trail Badges, as well as the pinnacle award in Trail Life USA, the Freedom Award.
