Trail Life USA Troop TX-1221's Family Get Away Raffle 2026

About this raffle
One ticket to win 3-night getaway
Sold by TX-1221
$20 per Ticket
Drawing Held 6:30 PM at 3402 W I-20, Arlington TX 76017
Purchaser need not be present to win
2 tickets to win 3-night getaway
Sold by TX-1221
$20 per Ticket
Drawing Held 6:30 PM at 3402 W I-20, Arlington TX 76017
Purchaser need not be present to win
3 tickets to win 3-night getaway
Sold by TX-1221
$20 per Ticket
Drawing Held 6:30 PM at 3402 W I-20, Arlington TX 76017
Purchaser need not be present to win
6 tickets to win 3-night getaway
Sold by TX-1221
$16.67 per Ticket
Drawing Held 6:30 PM at 3402 W I-20, Arlington TX 76017
Purchaser need not be present to win
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