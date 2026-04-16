Trail Life USA Troop TX-1221

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Trail Life USA Troop TX-1221

About this raffle

Trail Life USA Troop TX-1221's Family Get Away Raffle 2026

One chance of winning
$20

One ticket to win 3-night getaway

Sold by TX-1221

$20 per Ticket

Drawing Held 6:30 PM at 3402 W I-20, Arlington TX 76017

Purchaser need not be present to win


Two Chances of Winning
$40
This includes 2 tickets

2 tickets to win 3-night getaway

Sold by TX-1221

$20 per Ticket

Drawing Held 6:30 PM at 3402 W I-20, Arlington TX 76017

Purchaser need not be present to win

Three Chances of Winning
$60
This includes 3 tickets

3 tickets to win 3-night getaway

Sold by TX-1221

$20 per Ticket

Drawing Held 6:30 PM at 3402 W I-20, Arlington TX 76017

Purchaser need not be present to win

Buy 5 get 1 free!
$100
This includes 6 tickets

6 tickets to win 3-night getaway

Sold by TX-1221

$16.67 per Ticket

Drawing Held 6:30 PM at 3402 W I-20, Arlington TX 76017

Purchaser need not be present to win

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