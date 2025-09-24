Trail of Tears Plein-air Art Silent Auction

Lorraine McFarland - Pastel,11x14

Winter on the Trail of Tears, 14x11, and unimaginable hardship. In my latest painting, I sought to capture just a glimpse of that suffering as Cherokee passed through Steelville, Missouri, enduring frigid snow and bitter cold.

I’ve shown a mother carrying her baby on her back. She has used her shawl to wrap and carry the baby, leaving her head exposed to the bitter cold. This Choice speaks of the sacrifices made along the journey. She is a reminder of the countless personal stories often left untold.

This is a studio painting, but the painting I did at the Steelville plein air event included a covered wagon. I've since learned that archeological studies suggest that by the time the Cherokee reached Missouri, many wagons had broken down. I replaced it with a figure on horseback to more accurately reflect the reality of the journey. The horse, in this context. becomes not only a means of survival but also a partner in endurance – Embodying resilience amidst relentless hardship.

Through this painting, I hope viewers not only see history but feel the great sadness of it. The bitter cold and snow, the mother's sacrifice, and the weary travelers are reminders of the endurance of the many native Americans who were forced out of their homes and the Sorrow of the many who died along the way.