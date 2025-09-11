The Grateful Life Family Foundation

The Grateful Life Family Foundation

TRAIL OF TREES: Spring Regenerative Earth Day Festival

1824 Millstone Mountain Rd

Rockwood, TN 37854, USA

General Admission 4/18/2026
$75

Grants entry to the event on 4/18/26 with access to standard amenities and activities.

General Admission 4/19/2026
$75

Grants entry to the event on 4/19/ 26 with access to standard amenities and activities

General Admission - 2 Day
$130

Grants entry to the event 4/19-20/ 26 with access to standard amenities and activities

VIP / Sponsor
$250

VIP ticket includes free range camping, dinner each day, afterparty with artists and performers, 24 hr access to indoor shower, restroom and community kitchen areas, standard amenities & activities with reserved front row center seating

