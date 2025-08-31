Trail Ride Across America Las Vegas Stop

$
A special workshop with guest Michelle Berling. Learn how horses have helped this 27-year First Responder as she battles PTSD. Workshop, 8 am to 10 am
Michelle Berling and Horses4Heroes invites you to learn firsthand how horses have helped with PTSD. Join us for lunch and conversation with Michelle who is traveling across America to meet with local First Responders. 11 am to 2 pm
Meet Michelle Berling, Ohio resident and 27-year First Responder who is traveling across country to meet with local First Responders. 4 pm to 6 pm
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!