Trail to Recovery Volunteer

We’re always looking for passionate off-roaders who want to give back by volunteering for our Trail to Recovery program. Whether you have a 4WD vehicle and can give veterans a seat on the trail, or simply want to help coordinate events, assist with logistics, or support our veteran community in other ways—your time and energy can make a real difference. Volunteers are the heart of this program, helping us create unforgettable outdoor experiences for those who have served. If you're ready to get involved, contact us at [email protected]
to learn more.