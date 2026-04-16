Trailblaze: Women in Business & Leadership

Hosted by
About this event
Complimentary access for active ICOCMN members. Enjoy full access to the panel, fireside chat, roundtable discussions, networking hour, and light refreshments. Your membership perk — we're glad to have you.
Full access to the Women in Leadership Conference, including the expert panel, fireside chat, roundtable discussions, networking hour, and light refreshments. Not a member yet? Join the Chamber at www.icocmn.org/membership and attend future events free.
Special pricing for currently enrolled students. Full access to the Women in Leadership Conference — panel discussion, fireside chat, roundtable sessions, networking hour, and light refreshments. Valid student ID may be required at check-in.
Lead the movement. Champion the rise of women leaders across Minnesota. As our top-tier sponsor, you'll receive 8 delegate seats, logo placement on all promotional materials (print and online), and stage recognition during the program. The most visible way to show your commitment to women in business and leadership.
Empower the next generation. Stand alongside the leaders shaping Minnesota's future. Includes 6 delegate seats, logo placement on all promotional materials (print and online), and stage recognition during the program. Strong visibility, meaningful impact.
Inspire and uplift. Be part of an evening dedicated to celebrating extraordinary women. Includes 4 delegate seats and logo placement on day-of event presentation materials. A great way to show your support and connect with a powerful network.
Connect with purpose. Join a community of supporters championing women's leadership. Includes 2 delegate seats to the summit. An accessible way to participate and align your name with a meaningful cause.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!