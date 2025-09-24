Trailblazers Foundation 3rd Annual Casino Night

715 E 13th St

Andover, KS 67002, USA

Admission - Adult Drinks
$95

Admission includes dinner and adult drinks, as well as a night of casino gambling for fun!

Admission - Non-drinker
$75

Admission includes dinner and soft drinks, tea, and water, as well as a night of casino gambling for fun!

Gold Chip Sponsor
$1,000

Includes four (4) tickets for dinner and adult drinks and gaming. Sponsorship advertising in all event materials and during the event.

Let It Ride Sponsor
$500

Includes two (2) tickets for dinner and adult drinks and gaming. Sponsorship advertising in all event materials and during the event.

Ace of Spades Sponsor
$250

Includes two (2) tickets for dinner and non-alcoholic beverages and gaming. Sponsorship advertising in all event materials and during the event.

Queen of Hearts
$150

Includes sponsorship advertising in all event materials and during the event.

