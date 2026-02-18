Trailblazers MTB Team

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Trailblazers MTB Team

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Trailblazers MTB Swag Shop

Trailblazers Logo Sticker item
Trailblazers Logo Sticker
$2

Trailblazers Logo Die-cast Sticker. 3"x3"

Car Magnet 18"x16" item
Car Magnet 18"x16"
$32

Trailblazers Logo Die-cast Car Magnet - Pre-Order Only - 10 order minimum for this price.


Email me if you want to order a car magnet and we will put in a group order if we get to 10.

White Trailblazers Cowbell item
White Trailblazers Cowbell
$20

Awesome metal 10 inch long cowbell to cheer on all the Trailblazers!

Orange Trailblazers Cowbell item
Orange Trailblazers Cowbell
$20

Awesome metal 10 inch long cowbell to cheer on all the Trailblazers! Now in Orange!

2025 Trailblazers MTB Water bottle item
2025 Trailblazers MTB Water bottle
$10

2025 Trailblazer Water Bottle - get them before they' re gone!!!

Race Day Fuel Pack item
Race Day Fuel Pack item
Race Day Fuel Pack item
Race Day Fuel Pack
$20

Simplify Race Day Fuel!

1 Kate's Real Food Breakfast Bar (Oatmeal Cranberry)

2 LMNT Electrolyte Mix (sugar free)

1 Clif Blok (caffeine free)

1 Kate's Real Food Recovery Bar (Dark Chocolate Cherry & Almond)


Delicious Real Food and Energy with no added junk! Pre-order to guarantee availability on race day. Take your chances and select from what is available at the race.

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