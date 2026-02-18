Trailblazers MTB Swag Shop

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Trailblazers Logo Die-cast Sticker. 3"x3"
Trailblazers Logo Die-cast Car Magnet - Pre-Order Only - 10 order minimum for this price.
Email me if you want to order a car magnet and we will put in a group order if we get to 10.
Awesome metal 10 inch long cowbell to cheer on all the Trailblazers!
Awesome metal 10 inch long cowbell to cheer on all the Trailblazers! Now in Orange!
2025 Trailblazer Water Bottle - get them before they' re gone!!!
Simplify Race Day Fuel!
1 Kate's Real Food Breakfast Bar (Oatmeal Cranberry)
2 LMNT Electrolyte Mix (sugar free)
1 Clif Blok (caffeine free)
1 Kate's Real Food Recovery Bar (Dark Chocolate Cherry & Almond)
Delicious Real Food and Energy with no added junk! Pre-order to guarantee availability on race day. Take your chances and select from what is available at the race.
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