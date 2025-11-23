ZEFFY TRAINING*

We’re thrilled to feature a beautiful handmade quilt donated by the talented Ozark Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Springfield, MO!
Quilt raffle tickets are $5 each.
Quilt raffle tickets purchased online will be directly added to the raffle drum. You do not need a physical ticket. You also do NOT need to be present to win. The winner will be announced at 2:45 on Dec 6th at the FWCSC Craft Fair and contacted via phone.
Shipping is available for $15, if needed.
Door prize tickets are $5 for 6 tickets and can be purchased in $5 increments - 6 tickets for $5, 12 tickets for $10, 18 tickets for $15, 24 tickets for $20, and so on.
Redeem your digital tickets at our Door Prize Ticket Table to receive your physical door prize tickets..
We have over 90 door prizes to raffle off this year!
Door prizes will be drawn off every 30 minutes from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm. Take note of the raffle times as you drop your tickets for the door prizes you like as you MUST be present to win.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!