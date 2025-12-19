Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue

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Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue

About this event

Training & Social Hour Gift Vouchers

Etiquette Classes - Gift Voucher item
Etiquette Classes - Gift Voucher
$175

Gift voucher may be applied to:

  • Group training classes
  • Specialty training offerings
  • Social hours and enrichment sessions

Gift voucher have no cash value and are non-refundable. Availability for classes and social hours may vary.

K9 Academy Classes - Gift Voucher item
K9 Academy Classes - Gift Voucher
$200

Gift voucher may be applied to:

  • Group training classes
  • Specialty training offerings
  • Social hours and enrichment sessions

Gift voucher have no cash value and are non-refundable. Availability for classes and social hours may vary.

Walk in the Park - Gift Voucher item
Walk in the Park - Gift Voucher
$30

Gift voucher may be applied to:

  • Group training classes
  • Specialty training offerings
  • Social hours and enrichment sessions

Gift voucher have no cash value and are non-refundable. Availability for classes and social hours may vary.

Social Hour - Gift Voucher item
Social Hour - Gift Voucher
$20

Gift voucher may be applied to:

  • Group training classes
  • Specialty training offerings
  • Social hours and enrichment sessions

Gift voucher have no cash value and are non-refundable. Availability for classes and social hours may vary.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!