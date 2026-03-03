Voices of Hope Certification Training Program

Certified Community Health Worker (CHW) Training Program

This program is for people who want to be on the front lines of community support—helping folks navigate services, understand their options, and connect to care without the runaround.





Who it’s for

Adults (18+), with diploma/GED, who want a career in outreach, navigation, advocacy, and community health

People who are passionate about helping communities thrive

No recovery-time requirement (CHW is open to anyone who meets basic eligibility)

Why it matters

CHWs are the bridge between systems and people—helping reduce barriers, improve access, and strengthen outcomes.

This credential supports employment in healthcare settings, community organizations, re-entry programs, and human services.

What’s required (Maryland CHW path)

Training hours + practicum/internship hours

Passing the CHW certification exam

Completing the state certification steps

How Voices of Hope helps you get there

We deliver the accredited CHW training aligned with Maryland core competencies

We coordinate your practicum hours through Voices of Hope or approved partners

We support exam prep and help you complete the certification process

Using this Zeffy link: This page exists for partners, vendors, employers, and stakeholders who need to pay by credit card (instead of check). If you’re sponsoring someone, include the participant's information in the notes at checkout.