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Voices of Hope Inc

About this event

Voices of Hope Certification Training Program

Voices of Hope: CPRS Training Program
$2,590

Certified Peer Recovery Specialist (CPRS) Training Program

This program is for people who want to build a career in peer support—using lived experience to walk beside others with hope, zero judgment, and real-life tools.


Who it’s for

  • Adults (18+), with a diploma/GED, who want to work in Maryland’s behavioral health/recovery workforce
  • People in recovery (at least 18 months) or qualifying family members/allies with lived experience.

Why it matters

  • CPRS certification opens doors to jobs in treatment programs, recovery community organizations, hospitals, outreach teams, and more.
  • You’re not just “helping”—you’re doing it with a recognized credential and professional skillset.

What’s required (Maryland CPRS path)

  • Required domain training hours
  • Peer-related work/volunteer hours
  • Supervision hours with a Registered Peer Supervisor (RPS)
  • Passing the CPRS certification exam

How Voices of Hope helps you get there

  • We provide CPRS-required trainings (by domain), skill-building workshops, and structured support
  • We help you track/document your hours, prepare your application, and get exam-ready
  • We offer group supervision (“Mentorship Moments”) and guidance to keep you moving forward

Using this Zeffy link: This page exists for partners, vendors, employers, and stakeholders who need to pay by credit card (instead of check). If you’re sponsoring someone, include the participant's information in the notes at checkout.

Voices of Hope: CHW Training Program
$2,500

Certified Community Health Worker (CHW) Training Program

This program is for people who want to be on the front lines of community support—helping folks navigate services, understand their options, and connect to care without the runaround.


Who it’s for

  • Adults (18+), with diploma/GED, who want a career in outreach, navigation, advocacy, and community health
  • People who are passionate about helping communities thrive
  • No recovery-time requirement (CHW is open to anyone who meets basic eligibility)

Why it matters

  • CHWs are the bridge between systems and people—helping reduce barriers, improve access, and strengthen outcomes.
  • This credential supports employment in healthcare settings, community organizations, re-entry programs, and human services.

What’s required (Maryland CHW path)

  • Training hours + practicum/internship hours
  • Passing the CHW certification exam
  • Completing the state certification steps

How Voices of Hope helps you get there

  • We deliver the accredited CHW training aligned with Maryland core competencies
  • We coordinate your practicum hours through Voices of Hope or approved partners
  • We support exam prep and help you complete the certification process

Using this Zeffy link: This page exists for partners, vendors, employers, and stakeholders who need to pay by credit card (instead of check). If you’re sponsoring someone, include the participant's information in the notes at checkout.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!