Tranquilly Sanctuary's Silent Auction: 🐾 All-American Pup Play Pack! 🎇
$10
Starting bid
🐾 Paw-triotic Dog Toy Bundle! 🐾 🇺🇸
Treat your pup to a fun-filled patriotic-themed dog toy set 🐶🎾 while supporting a great cause! 💙❤️
✨ Includes:
✅ Plush "All Star" Beer Bottle Toy 🍺
✅ French Fries Plush Toy 🍟
✅ Stars & Stripes Ice Cream Plush Toy 🍦
✅ Tough Plush “Pup’s Blue Ribbon” Can Toy 🏆
✅ Classic Blue Tennis Ball 🎾
✅ Patriotic Bow Collar Accessory 🎀
💥 Made by top brands like Lulubelles by Huxley & Kent – these toys are durable, engaging, and fun!
📦 Basket NOT included.
🚚 Can ship within the U.S.
🔥 Starting Bid: $10 🔥
🐶 All proceeds go to Tranquility Sanctuary to help cover medical care for rescue animals in need! 🏥🐾 Your bid is a tax write-off and makes a real difference for our fur babies! 💕
📢 Bid now & help save lives! 🙌🐕
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!