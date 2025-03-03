Tranquilly Sanctuary's Silent Auction: 🐾 All-American Pup Play Pack! 🎇

🐾 Paw-triotic Dog Toy Bundle! 🐾 🇺🇸 Treat your pup to a fun-filled patriotic-themed dog toy set 🐶🎾 while supporting a great cause! 💙❤️ ✨ Includes: ✅ Plush "All Star" Beer Bottle Toy 🍺 ✅ French Fries Plush Toy 🍟 ✅ Stars & Stripes Ice Cream Plush Toy 🍦 ✅ Tough Plush “Pup’s Blue Ribbon” Can Toy 🏆 ✅ Classic Blue Tennis Ball 🎾 ✅ Patriotic Bow Collar Accessory 🎀 💥 Made by top brands like Lulubelles by Huxley & Kent – these toys are durable, engaging, and fun! 📦 Basket NOT included. 🚚 Can ship within the U.S. 🔥 Starting Bid: $10 🔥 🐶 All proceeds go to Tranquility Sanctuary to help cover medical care for rescue animals in need! 🏥🐾 Your bid is a tax write-off and makes a real difference for our fur babies! 💕 📢 Bid now & help save lives! 🙌🐕

🐾 Paw-triotic Dog Toy Bundle! 🐾 🇺🇸 Treat your pup to a fun-filled patriotic-themed dog toy set 🐶🎾 while supporting a great cause! 💙❤️ ✨ Includes: ✅ Plush "All Star" Beer Bottle Toy 🍺 ✅ French Fries Plush Toy 🍟 ✅ Stars & Stripes Ice Cream Plush Toy 🍦 ✅ Tough Plush “Pup’s Blue Ribbon” Can Toy 🏆 ✅ Classic Blue Tennis Ball 🎾 ✅ Patriotic Bow Collar Accessory 🎀 💥 Made by top brands like Lulubelles by Huxley & Kent – these toys are durable, engaging, and fun! 📦 Basket NOT included. 🚚 Can ship within the U.S. 🔥 Starting Bid: $10 🔥 🐶 All proceeds go to Tranquility Sanctuary to help cover medical care for rescue animals in need! 🏥🐾 Your bid is a tax write-off and makes a real difference for our fur babies! 💕 📢 Bid now & help save lives! 🙌🐕

More details...