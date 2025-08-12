Kicking Out Transphobia Community Project

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Kicking Out Transphobia Community Project

About the memberships

Join Team Transtastic in Soccer Tournaments

Join us at the Women's Empowerment Cup Philly
Free

No expiration

March 8th, 2026 Temple fields


Celebrate strength, equity, and leadership on and off the field.


We will play at the Mixto Reverse Division

Mixto Reverse follows the standard mixto format with a reversed ratio, requiring more female-matching players on the field.


Join us for a day centered on empowerment, visibility, and competitive play.

Join us at the California Classic San Diego
Free

No expiration

Experience a full weekend of LGBTQ+ recreational competition and celebration in San Diego.


Location: San Diego, California

Format: 2-Day Single Elimination Tournament

Up to 20 teams competing


Weekend Schedule

  • Friday (April 3): 1-Day Pickleball Tournament + Opening Party – 8PM
  • Saturday (April 4): Soccer Matches All Day
  • Sunday (April 5): Soccer Matches Continue + Closing/Awards Party – 8PM
  • Monday (April 6): Departure Day

Players should plan to stay through Monday.


This is an LGBTQ+ recreational tournament designed for competitive fun and community connection.


Join us at The Pride Cup Orlando
Free

No expiration

Saturday, June 6th, 2026 | 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Join us in Orlando for a high-energy day of small-sided soccer celebrating Pride and community.

Tournament Details

Location: Orlando, Florida

  • Format: 7v7 outdoor
  • Minimum of 3 games guaranteed per team
  • Team Size: 8–12 players

What’s Included


  • Official tournament wristband
  • Water & hydration support
  • Participation medal
  • Discounted access to major Pride weekend events, including One Magical Weekend and Bear Jamboree

Players staying at the host hotel will receive additional perks, including:


  • Pool party wristbands to Official Parties
  • Exclusive event discounts

We will play in the All Gender Division.

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