Join Team Transtastic in Soccer Tournaments

About the memberships
No expiration
March 8th, 2026 Temple fields
Celebrate strength, equity, and leadership on and off the field.
We will play at the Mixto Reverse Division
Mixto Reverse follows the standard mixto format with a reversed ratio, requiring more female-matching players on the field.
Join us for a day centered on empowerment, visibility, and competitive play.
No expiration
Experience a full weekend of LGBTQ+ recreational competition and celebration in San Diego.
Location: San Diego, California
Format: 2-Day Single Elimination Tournament
Up to 20 teams competing
Weekend Schedule
Players should plan to stay through Monday.
This is an LGBTQ+ recreational tournament designed for competitive fun and community connection.
No expiration
Saturday, June 6th, 2026 | 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Join us in Orlando for a high-energy day of small-sided soccer celebrating Pride and community.
Tournament Details
Location: Orlando, Florida
What’s Included
Players staying at the host hotel will receive additional perks, including:
We will play in the All Gender Division.
$
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