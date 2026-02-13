The GLO Center

Hosted by

The GLO Center

About this event

Trans Day of Visibility Vendor Sign-up

1126 N Broadway Ave

Springfield, MO 65802, USA

Trans-owned businesses
Free

This category is for trans-owned creatives to display and sell their work. You will be provided half of 6 ft table with 1 chair. If you would like a full 6 ft table with 2 chairs, please sign up for 2 tickets.

Non-Profit organizations
$25

This category is for non-profit organizations that are allies or queer/trans owned. You will be provided a 6 ft table with 2 chairs.

Ally-owned businesses
$50

This category is for businesses that are allies or queer/trans owned. You will be provided a 6 ft table with 2 chairs.

Add a donation for The GLO Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!