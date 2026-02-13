Trans Day of Visibility Vendor Sign-up

Hosted by
About this event
This category is for trans-owned creatives to display and sell their work. You will be provided half of 6 ft table with 1 chair. If you would like a full 6 ft table with 2 chairs, please sign up for 2 tickets.
This category is for non-profit organizations that are allies or queer/trans owned. You will be provided a 6 ft table with 2 chairs.
This category is for businesses that are allies or queer/trans owned. You will be provided a 6 ft table with 2 chairs.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!