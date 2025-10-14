Trans Ruckus Virtual Poetry Reading Featuring Chrysanthemum, Ezra Fox, Golden, Jimena Lucero, Zuggie Tate & Cai Sherley

Discounted Ticket
$5

Thank you for participating in Split This Rock programming and contributing to our fundraising efforts!

Reading Attendance Ticket
$10

This ticket covers the cost of attending this reading. Thank you for participating in Split This Rock programming and contributing to our fundraising efforts!

Fundraising Booster Ticket
$20

This ticket covers the cost of attending this reading and also provides an additional boost to our current fundraising efforts. Your generosity contributes to our campaign to carry Split This Rock through its current funding crisis and sustain our mission in the long-term. Thank you for championing our work!

Add a donation for Split This Rock

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!