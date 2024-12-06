Trans USA 2025: Partnership and Sponsorship

Includes Logo Placement on Website, Quarter-page Color, Advertisement in National Souvenir Book, Tax-deductible donation recognition letter
Sliver Partner
$500
Includes Logo Placement on Website, Half-page Color Advertisement in National Souvenir Book, General admission for one (1) to all nights of competition, Tax-deductible donation recognition letter
Gold Partner
$750
Includes Logo Placement on Official Marketing Materials, T-shirt, and Website, Full-page Color Advertisement in National Souvenir Book, General admission for two (2) to all nights of competition, Trans USA T-shirt, Tax-deductible donation recognition letter
Platinum Partner
$1,500
Includes Logo Placement on Official Marketing Materials, T-shirt, and Website, Full-page Color Advertisement in National Souvenir Book, VIP admission for two (2) to all nights of competition, Video Message for Your Organization on social media, Two (2) Trans USA T-shirts, Two (2) Trans USA Welcome Bags, Invitation for two (2) to the National Awards Brunch, Tax-deductible donation recognition letter
Diamond Partner
$2,500
Includes Logo Placement on Official Marketing Materials, T-shirt, and Website Page, Full-page Color Advertisement in National Souvenir Book in Prime Location, VIP Admission for four (4) to all nights of competition, Video Message for Your Organization on social media, Additional Social Media Shoutouts, Four (4) Trans USA T-shirts, Four (4) Trans USA Welcome Bags, One (1) hotel room on the final night of competition, Vendor space at national event, Photo opportunity with national titleholders at crowning, Invitation for two (4) to the National Awards Brunch, Tax-deductible donation recognition letter
Diamond Elite Partner
$5,000
Includes Logo Placement on Official Marketing Materials, T-shirt, and Website, Two- page spread (2) in National Souvenir Book with free Ad design in Prime Location, VIP Admission for eight (8) to All Nights of Competition, eight (8) Trans USA T-shirts, eight (8) Trans USA Welcome Bags, Video Message for Your Organization on social media, Two (2) hotel rooms on the final night of competition, Personal livestream interview to discuss your organization, community needs, and the goal of our partnership, Opportunity to speak/present at the national event on final night, Photo opportunity with national titleholders at crowning, Vendor space at national event, Invitation for eight (8) to the National Awards Brunch, Opportunity to address contestants at the national event, Tax-deductible donation recognition letter, Personalized crystal plaque
