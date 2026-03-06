Trans USA 2026: Category and Award Sponsorships

About this event
Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $100 to the winner of each division.
All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.
Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $100 to the 1st alternate in each division, covering the cost of a new sash should the 1st alternate accept the offer to return for the next competition.
All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.
Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $50 to each remaining top 5 placement in each division, covering the cost of a new sash should the 1st alternate accept the offer to return for the next competition.
All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.
Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $50 to the category winner in each division.
All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.
Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $50 to the category winner in each division.
All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.
Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $50 to the category winner in each division.
All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.
Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $50 to the category winner in each division.
All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.
Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $50 to the award winner in each division.
The most visible winner is selected by the reigning national titleholder in each division.
All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.
Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $50 to the award winner in each division, with the exception of the Miss division (Ashleigh Edwards Congeniality Award).
The congeniality winners are selected by their peers in their respective divisions.
All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.
Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $100 to the award winner in each division.
The most coveted class award, Outstanding Advocates are selected by the reigning national titleholder in each division.
All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.
Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $25 to the award winner in each division.
The winner is selected by the former Trans USA national titleholders present at the competition.
All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.
New for 2026: People's Choice Voting
Proceeds from the People's Choice vote in each division will be split between the winner and the charity of each winner's choosing.
Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $50 to the award winner in each division.
All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.
Community Champion Awards are individual awards meant to honor outstanding leaders, advocates, and allies outside the Trans USA contestant base.
Winners are selected based on nominations from current and former titleholders, board members, community members, and on their history of exceptional, selfless service to the Trans USA family or to the trans and non-binary community as a whole.
Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $50 to the award winner.
All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.
Note: If you would also like to nominate any individuals for this award, please include this information at checkout.
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