Trans USA

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Trans USA

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Trans USA 2026: Category and Award Sponsorships

Winner Sponsorship item
Winner Sponsorship
$500

Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $100 to the winner of each division.


All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.

1st Alternate Sponsorship item
1st Alternate Sponsorship
$500

Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $100 to the 1st alternate in each division, covering the cost of a new sash should the 1st alternate accept the offer to return for the next competition.


All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.

Additional Top Placements item
Additional Top Placements
$500

Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $50 to each remaining top 5 placement in each division, covering the cost of a new sash should the 1st alternate accept the offer to return for the next competition.


All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.

Interview Winner Sponsorship item
Interview Winner Sponsorship
$250

Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $50 to the category winner in each division.


All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.

State Costume Winner Sponsorship item
State Costume Winner Sponsorship
$250

Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $50 to the category winner in each division.


All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.

Formal Wear Winner Sponsorship item
Formal Wear Winner Sponsorship
$250

Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $50 to the category winner in each division.


All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.

On-stage Question Winner Sponsorship item
On-stage Question Winner Sponsorship
$250

Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $50 to the category winner in each division.


All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.

Most Visible item
Most Visible
$250

Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $50 to the award winner in each division.


The most visible winner is selected by the reigning national titleholder in each division.


All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.

Congeniality item
Congeniality
$150

Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $50 to the award winner in each division, with the exception of the Miss division (Ashleigh Edwards Congeniality Award).


The congeniality winners are selected by their peers in their respective divisions.


All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.

Outstanding Advocate item
Outstanding Advocate
$500

Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $100 to the award winner in each division.


The most coveted class award, Outstanding Advocates are selected by the reigning national titleholder in each division.


All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.

Glamorous, Debonair, and Majestic item
Glamorous, Debonair, and Majestic
$150

Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $25 to the award winner in each division.


The winner is selected by the former Trans USA national titleholders present at the competition.


All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.

People's Choice item
People's Choice
$250

New for 2026: People's Choice Voting


Proceeds from the People's Choice vote in each division will be split between the winner and the charity of each winner's choosing.


Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $50 to the award winner in each division.


All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.

Community Champion Award Sponsor item
Community Champion Award Sponsor
$150

Community Champion Awards are individual awards meant to honor outstanding leaders, advocates, and allies outside the Trans USA contestant base.


Winners are selected based on nominations from current and former titleholders, board members, community members, and on their history of exceptional, selfless service to the Trans USA family or to the trans and non-binary community as a whole.


Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $50 to the award winner.


All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.


Note: If you would also like to nominate any individuals for this award, please include this information at checkout.

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