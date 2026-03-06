Trans USA 2026: Category and Award Sponsorships

Community Champion Awards are individual awards meant to honor outstanding leaders, advocates, and allies outside the Trans USA contestant base.





Winners are selected based on nominations from current and former titleholders, board members, community members, and on their history of exceptional, selfless service to the Trans USA family or to the trans and non-binary community as a whole.





Sponsorship covers both the physical award and an additional prize of $50 to the award winner.





All category and award sponsors receive a free quarter-page ad in the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.





Note: If you would also like to nominate any individuals for this award, please include this information at checkout.