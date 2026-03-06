Trans USA 2026: National Trans Access Conference (Focused Sponsorships)

Conference sessions and workshops are the heart of the National Trans Access Conference. These community-led conversations provide practical tools, share lived expertise, and build strategies for advocacy, safety, and collective empowerment.





Session sponsorships help ensure that speakers and facilitators—particularly Black trans leaders and advocates from historically marginalized communities—are compensated equitably for their labor, knowledge, and leadership.





By supporting a session, sponsors directly invest in the voices and expertise shaping the future of trans advocacy, policy, health, and community resilience.





Sponsorship benefits for focused partners will align with those outlined for tiered corporate partners. Benefits may also be donated to community members or attendees with the greatest need at the request of the partnering individual or organization.