Trans USA 2026: National Trans Access Conference (Focused Sponsorships)

About this event
Conference sessions and workshops are the heart of the National Trans Access Conference. These community-led conversations provide practical tools, share lived expertise, and build strategies for advocacy, safety, and collective empowerment.
Session sponsorships help ensure that speakers and facilitators—particularly Black trans leaders and advocates from historically marginalized communities—are compensated equitably for their labor, knowledge, and leadership.
By supporting a session, sponsors directly invest in the voices and expertise shaping the future of trans advocacy, policy, health, and community resilience.
Sponsorship benefits for focused partners will align with those outlined for tiered corporate partners. Benefits may also be donated to community members or attendees with the greatest need at the request of the partnering individual or organization.
The closing night of Trans USA 2026 features our national pageant, a powerful celebration of leadership, artistry, and community pride. Community Access Sponsorships make it possible for individuals who might not otherwise be able to attend to experience this moment.
Each sponsorship will fund free general admission tickets for 25 community members, ensuring that the celebration remains accessible and inclusive. For many attendees, this evening represents visibility, affirmation, and connection—something that should never be limited by financial barriers.
Sponsorship benefits for focused partners will align with those outlined for tiered corporate partners. Benefits may also be donated to community members or attendees with the greatest need at the request of the partnering individual or organization.
Access to competent and affirming healthcare remains one of the most urgent issues facing transgender and nonbinary communities. Health sponsors help bring trusted providers, educators, and resources directly to conference participants.
These partnerships may support health-focused workshops, on-site informational resources, and connections to providers working to expand equitable care for trans and nonbinary people nationwide.
Sponsorship benefits for focused partners will align with those outlined for tiered corporate partners. Benefits may also be donated to community members or attendees with the greatest need at the request of the partnering individual or organization.
Transgender and nonbinary individuals face disproportionate levels of stress, trauma, and isolation due to systemic discrimination and social stigma. Mental health sponsorships will help us provide on-site wellness resources and professional support during the conference.
These partnerships help create a safer and more supportive environment where participants can access grounding spaces, trained support staff, and trauma-informed care while engaging in meaningful conversations about community challenges and solutions.
Sponsorship benefits for focused partners will align with those outlined for tiered corporate partners. Benefits may also be donated to community members or attendees with the greatest need at the request of the partnering individual or organization.
Legal barriers remain one of the most significant challenges affecting transgender communities today—from identification documents to employment protections, healthcare access, and civil rights protections.
Legal sponsors support educational sessions, know-your-rights workshops, and connections to legal advocates who help individuals navigate complex and often hostile systems. These resources empower participants with information that can have life-changing impact.
Many community members must carefully weigh the cost of basic needs when deciding whether they can attend conferences or gatherings. Hospitality sponsorships help reduce these barriers by supporting meals, refreshments, and hospitality services during the conference.
Providing meals allows participants to stay fully engaged in programming without the added financial strain of finding food throughout the day. It also creates natural spaces for networking, conversation, and community-building.
Sponsorship benefits for focused partners will align with those outlined for tiered corporate partners. Benefits may also be donated to community members or attendees with the greatest need at the request of the partnering individual or organization.
True access requires more than open doors—it requires thoughtful infrastructure that ensures everyone can participate fully. Accessibility sponsors help fund services such as ASL interpretation, accessible printed materials, captioning, translation, and other inclusive communication tools.
These investments ensure that the conference welcomes participants of diverse abilities, languages, and communication needs.
Sponsorship benefits for focused partners will align with those outlined for tiered corporate partners. Benefits may also be donated to community members or attendees with the greatest need at the request of the partnering individual or organization.
Creating spaces where transgender and nonbinary people can gather safely is essential. Safety and security sponsorships support professional staff and planning measures that allow participants to engage openly without fear.
These partnerships help ensure that our conference environment prioritizes community safety, dignity, and well-being while maintaining a welcoming and affirming atmosphere for all attendees.
We warmly welcome partners who may wish to support the conference in other ways. Organizations and professionals who can offer services, expertise, or educational sessions pro bono are also encouraged to connect with us.
Our shared goal is to build a conference that remains free, accessible, and deeply rooted in community leadership while creating meaningful partnerships that extend far beyond a single event.
If you'd like to support any of the areas above or discuss in-kind donations of goods or services for the National Trans Access Conference, please include details in your submission or reach out to [email protected]!
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