Trans USA

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Trans USA

About this event

Trans USA 2026: Partnership and Sponsorship Portal

Partnership Tier: Bronze item
Partnership Tier: Bronze
$250

Bronze Partners Receive:

•      Logo Placement on Website    

•      Half-page Advertisement in National Souvenir Book  

•      Free copy of National Souvenir Book

•      Official 501(c)(3) recognition letter 

Partnership Tier: Silver item
Partnership Tier: Silver
$500

Silver Partners Receive:

•      Logo Placement on Website    

•      Full-page Advertisement in National Souvenir Book

•      Free copy of National Souvenir Book

•      General admission for one (1) to all nights of competition     

•      Official 501(c)(3) recognition letter 

Partnership Tier: Gold item
Partnership Tier: Gold
$750

Gold Partners Receive:

•      Logo Placement on Website

•      Logo Placement on Official Trans USA 2026 T-shirt

•      Dedicated Social Media Shoutouts Before, During, and After National Event

•      Full-page Advertisement in National Souvenir Book  

•      Two Free Copies of National Souvenir Book

•      General admission for two (2) to all nights of competition     

•      Two Trans USA T-Shirts

•      Official 501(c)(3) recognition letter 

Partnership Tier: Platinum item
Partnership Tier: Platinum
$1,500

Platinum Partners Receive:

•      Logo Placement on Website

•      Logo Placement on Official Trans USA 2026 T-shirt

•      Dedicated Social Media Shoutouts Before, During, and After National Event

•      Full-page Advertisement in National Souvenir Book  

•      Two Free Copies of National Souvenir Book

•      VIP admission for two (2) to all nights of competition     

•      Two Trans USA T-Shirts

•      Two (2) Trans USA Welcome Bags  

•      Invitation for two (2) to the National Awards Brunch  

•      Official 501(c)(3) recognition letter 

Partnership Tier: Diamond item
Partnership Tier: Diamond
$2,500

Diamond Partners Receive:

•      Premium Logo Placement on Official Marketing Materials, T-shirt, and Website Page   

•      Two-page, full-color spread in National Souvenir Book in Prime Location    

•      VIP Admission for four (4) to all nights of competition    

•      Dedicated Social Media Shoutouts Before, During, and After National Event

•      Naming Opportunity for Category or Community Award

•      Additional Social Media Shoutouts and Brand Visibility throughout 2026

•      Four (4) Trans USA T-shirts   

•      Four (4) Trans USA Welcome Bags  

•      Vendor/exposition space at national event   

•      Photo opportunity with national titleholders at crowning

•      Invitation for four (4) to the National Awards Brunch

•      Official 501(c)(3) recognition letter 

Partnership Tier: Diamond Elite item
Partnership Tier: Diamond Elite
$5,000

Diamond Elite Partners Receive:

•      Premium Logo Placement on Official Marketing Materials, T-shirt, and Website

•      Dedicated Social Media Shoutouts Before, During, and After National Event

•      Premium Logo Placement on Step-and-Repeat Banner

•      Premium Logo Placement on Event Screens

•      Naming Opportunity for Category or Community Award

•      Direct Session Sponsorship Included (e.g., Session on HIV Research in Trans Men Sponsored By…)

•      Additional Social Media Shoutouts and Brand Visibility throughout 2026

•      Two- page spread (2) in National Souvenir Book in Prime Location

•      VIP Admission for six (6) to All Nights of Competition 

•      Six (6) Trans USA T-shirts   

•      Six (6) Trans USA Welcome Bags  

•      Opportunity to speak/present at the national event on final night  

•      Photo opportunity with national titleholders at crowning  

•      Vendor space at national event   

•      Invitation for six (6) to the National Awards Brunch  

•      Personalized crystal plaque

•      Official 501(c)(3) recognition letter 

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