Trans USA 2026: Partnership and Sponsorship Portal

About this event
Bronze Partners Receive:
• Logo Placement on Website
• Half-page Advertisement in National Souvenir Book
• Free copy of National Souvenir Book
• Official 501(c)(3) recognition letter
Silver Partners Receive:
• Logo Placement on Website
• Full-page Advertisement in National Souvenir Book
• Free copy of National Souvenir Book
• General admission for one (1) to all nights of competition
• Official 501(c)(3) recognition letter
Gold Partners Receive:
• Logo Placement on Website
• Logo Placement on Official Trans USA 2026 T-shirt
• Dedicated Social Media Shoutouts Before, During, and After National Event
• Full-page Advertisement in National Souvenir Book
• Two Free Copies of National Souvenir Book
• General admission for two (2) to all nights of competition
• Two Trans USA T-Shirts
• Official 501(c)(3) recognition letter
Platinum Partners Receive:
• Logo Placement on Website
• Logo Placement on Official Trans USA 2026 T-shirt
• Dedicated Social Media Shoutouts Before, During, and After National Event
• Full-page Advertisement in National Souvenir Book
• Two Free Copies of National Souvenir Book
• VIP admission for two (2) to all nights of competition
• Two Trans USA T-Shirts
• Two (2) Trans USA Welcome Bags
• Invitation for two (2) to the National Awards Brunch
• Official 501(c)(3) recognition letter
Diamond Partners Receive:
• Premium Logo Placement on Official Marketing Materials, T-shirt, and Website Page
• Two-page, full-color spread in National Souvenir Book in Prime Location
• VIP Admission for four (4) to all nights of competition
• Dedicated Social Media Shoutouts Before, During, and After National Event
• Naming Opportunity for Category or Community Award
• Additional Social Media Shoutouts and Brand Visibility throughout 2026
• Four (4) Trans USA T-shirts
• Four (4) Trans USA Welcome Bags
• Vendor/exposition space at national event
• Photo opportunity with national titleholders at crowning
• Invitation for four (4) to the National Awards Brunch
• Official 501(c)(3) recognition letter
Diamond Elite Partners Receive:
• Premium Logo Placement on Official Marketing Materials, T-shirt, and Website
• Dedicated Social Media Shoutouts Before, During, and After National Event
• Premium Logo Placement on Step-and-Repeat Banner
• Premium Logo Placement on Event Screens
• Naming Opportunity for Category or Community Award
• Direct Session Sponsorship Included (e.g., Session on HIV Research in Trans Men Sponsored By…)
• Additional Social Media Shoutouts and Brand Visibility throughout 2026
• Two- page spread (2) in National Souvenir Book in Prime Location
• VIP Admission for six (6) to All Nights of Competition
• Six (6) Trans USA T-shirts
• Six (6) Trans USA Welcome Bags
• Opportunity to speak/present at the national event on final night
• Photo opportunity with national titleholders at crowning
• Vendor space at national event
• Invitation for six (6) to the National Awards Brunch
• Personalized crystal plaque
• Official 501(c)(3) recognition letter
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