Trans USA 2026: Partnership and Sponsorship Portal

Diamond Elite Partners Receive:

• Premium Logo Placement on Official Marketing Materials, T-shirt, and Website

• Dedicated Social Media Shoutouts Before, During, and After National Event

• Premium Logo Placement on Step-and-Repeat Banner

• Premium Logo Placement on Event Screens

• Naming Opportunity for Category or Community Award

• Direct Session Sponsorship Included (e.g., Session on HIV Research in Trans Men Sponsored By…)

• Additional Social Media Shoutouts and Brand Visibility throughout 2026

• Two- page spread (2) in National Souvenir Book in Prime Location

• VIP Admission for six (6) to All Nights of Competition

• Six (6) Trans USA T-shirts

• Six (6) Trans USA Welcome Bags

• Opportunity to speak/present at the national event on final night

• Photo opportunity with national titleholders at crowning

• Vendor space at national event

• Invitation for six (6) to the National Awards Brunch

• Personalized crystal plaque

• Official 501(c)(3) recognition letter