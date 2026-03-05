Trans USA 2026: Ticket Portal and Event Shop

Founder's Club (All-Access) Members receive priority entry and premium seating at all Trans USA 2026 events; access to an exclusive FC-only bar line on competition night; 3 hours of super premium open bar on competition night; official Trans USA 2026 national souvenir book; official Trans USA 2026 T-shirt; official Trans USA 2026 Welcome Bag; free full-page ad in the 2026 national souvenir book; group photo and name recognition at national event and on social media; full gourmet spread at the 2026 National Awards Brunch; admission and meal at our closed family dinner event on Saturday, April 11, 2026; unlimited access to a selection of 9 exquisite hors d'oeuvres options on competition night; 100 additional entries to People's Choice vote; 100 additional entries to 50/50 raffle.





This exclusive package with a total value of approximately $1000 will be available at this rate to the first 24 guests only.





A limited number of additional memberships will be available at the standard rate of $550.





With multiple gourmet meals, open bar, gratuity, Trans USA swag, and promotional opportunities included, this package represents the best overall value for a complete weekend retreat experience!