Trans USA 2026: Ticket Portal and Event Shop

About this event
General admission seating for the Trans USA 2026 National Competition (Sunday, April 12, 2026).
Online-only pricing.
VIP admission includes superior reserved seating, 1 hour of premium open bar, a copy of our national souvenir book, and an official Trans USA 2026 T-shirt.
Premium open bar includes beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. Gratuity included!
Online-only pricing. Limited quantity available.
Founder's Club (All-Access) Members receive priority entry and premium seating at all Trans USA 2026 events; access to an exclusive FC-only bar line on competition night; 3 hours of super premium open bar on competition night; official Trans USA 2026 national souvenir book; official Trans USA 2026 T-shirt; official Trans USA 2026 Welcome Bag; free full-page ad in the 2026 national souvenir book; group photo and name recognition at national event and on social media; full gourmet spread at the 2026 National Awards Brunch; admission and meal at our closed family dinner event on Saturday, April 11, 2026; unlimited access to a selection of 9 exquisite hors d'oeuvres options on competition night; 100 additional entries to People's Choice vote; 100 additional entries to 50/50 raffle.
This exclusive package with a total value of approximately $1000 will be available at this rate to the first 24 guests only.
A limited number of additional memberships will be available at the standard rate of $550.
With multiple gourmet meals, open bar, gratuity, Trans USA swag, and promotional opportunities included, this package represents the best overall value for a complete weekend retreat experience!
Official Trans USA 2026 T-Shirt listing contestants, outgoing court, and official sponsors on the reverse and featuring our classic logo on the obverse.
Pricing Available for Pick-Up Only
Official National Souvenir Book Commemorating Trans USA 2026--a full-size, full-color magazine celebrating the historic reign of our first all-Black Trans USA court.
Pricing available for pickup only.
This Pass Includes 2 hours of Open Bar Access (Beer, Wine, Soft Drinks), as well as complimentary hors d'oeuvres)
Gluten-free and vegetarian options included in the standard spread.
All passes included gratuity, so no additional tip is necessary.
This Pass Includes 1 hour of PREMIUM Open Bar access (spirits, wine, beer, soft drinks) and access to the following meal stations:
Taco Truck Station
· Mini flour and corn tortillas with choice of shredded chicken tinga or chipotle shredded beef
· Toppings: diced red onion, cilantro, queso, fresco, salsa, sour cream
Poke Station
· Spicy tuna, salmon, tofu
· White or brown rice
· Mixed greens, Carrots, edamame, cucumbers, red pepper, sliced avocado, Toasted pepitas, fresh cilantro
All passes included gratuity, so no additional tip is necessary.
Breakfast Buffet Includes the following:
Array of seasonal sliced fresh fruits and berries
Yukon Gold potatoes with caramelized onions and grilled vegetables
Belgian-style waffles with warm maple syrup, whipped cream, and macerated berries
Fresh scrambled eggs with toppings (e.g., fresh tomato salsa, local cheese, scallions, roasted peppers, mushroom duxelles)
Smoked bacon
Smoked sausage
Individual yogurt with dried fruit and house-made granola
All passes included gratuity, so no additional tip is necessary.
Pass includes 1 hour of PREMIUM Open Bar access (beer, wine, spirits, soft drinks), as well as access to the following menu selections:
Baked Egg Strata with Wisconsin cheese, scallions, and tomatoes
Sausage links
Sauteed red potatoes with peppers and onions
Vanilla-bean brioche French Toast, warm maple syrup, whipped cream, macerated berries
Assorted muffins and bagels with strawberry, chive, and plain cream cheeses
Individual yogurt parfait with fresh berries, granola, dried fruit
Market Salad Bar:
· Mixed greens, romaine, spinach, grilled vegetables, marinated mushrooms, feta, Wisconsin cheddar, bleu cheese, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, local salami, olives, cucumbers
· Marinated vegetable fusilli pasta salad
· Fresh vegetable slaw
· Pesto chicken salad with white beans
· Assorted mini cheesecakes and brownie bites
· Chicken add-in
Soups: Tomato and Herb, Chicken Tortilla
All passes included gratuity, so no additional tip is necessary.
Gratuity is included with all drink tickets. Proceeds from drink ticket sales will help fund the continued growth and accessibility of Trans USA/the National Trans Access Conference and its community programming.
Gratuity is included with all drink tickets. Proceeds from drink ticket sales will help fund the continued growth and accessibility of Trans USA/the National Trans Access Conference and its community programming.
Gratuity is included with all drink tickets. Proceeds from drink ticket sales will help fund the continued growth and accessibility of Trans USA/the National Trans Access Conference and its community programming.
Can only be purchased as an upgrade or add-on to an existing open-bar offer.
Can only be purchased as an upgrade or add-on to an existing open-bar offer.
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