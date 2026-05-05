Trans USA

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Trans USA

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Trans USA 2027: Souvenir Book Advertisement

Full Page in National Souvenir Book item
Full Page in National Souvenir Book
$100

One 8.5 x 11" page in the Trans USA National Souvenir Book.


All pages are printed on high-quality, premium gloss magazine paper and in full color.

Half Page in National Souvenir Book item
Half Page in National Souvenir Book
$50

One half of an 8.5 x 11" page in the Trans USA National Souvenir Book.


All pages are printed on high-quality, premium gloss magazine paper and in full color.


Half-page content may be submitted in portrait or landscape format.

Quarter Page in National Souvenir Book item
Quarter Page in National Souvenir Book
$25

One quarter of an 8.5 x 11" page in the Trans USA National Souvenir Book.


All pages are printed on high-quality, premium gloss magazine paper and in full color.

Additional Souvenir Book Copies item
Additional Souvenir Book Copies
$10

Full-page purchases include one copy of the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.


In-person pickup only.

TDOV Special: Message to Trans Youth and Families item
TDOV Special: Message to Trans Youth and Families
$10

Your message will be printed in our national souvenir book, along with an image of your choosing, and displayed on our screens at the national event.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!