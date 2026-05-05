Trans USA 2027: Souvenir Book Advertisement

About this event
One 8.5 x 11" page in the Trans USA National Souvenir Book.
All pages are printed on high-quality, premium gloss magazine paper and in full color.
One half of an 8.5 x 11" page in the Trans USA National Souvenir Book.
All pages are printed on high-quality, premium gloss magazine paper and in full color.
Half-page content may be submitted in portrait or landscape format.
One quarter of an 8.5 x 11" page in the Trans USA National Souvenir Book.
All pages are printed on high-quality, premium gloss magazine paper and in full color.
Full-page purchases include one copy of the Trans USA 2026 National Souvenir Book.
In-person pickup only.
Your message will be printed in our national souvenir book, along with an image of your choosing, and displayed on our screens at the national event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!