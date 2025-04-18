TransCamp #11 : Humboldt County

For any Trans identified individuals who need financial support
For any Trans identified individuals who need financial support
General Sliding Scale - 100%
free
For any Trans identified individuals who need financial support
For any Trans identified individuals who need financial support
Waitlist
$75
Please register using the waitlist if you see that the ticket tier you need is full. We will let you know if there are cancellations and spots open up. Typically you will hear from us between 10 days before camp.
Please register using the waitlist if you see that the ticket tier you need is full. We will let you know if there are cancellations and spots open up. Typically you will hear from us between 10 days before camp.