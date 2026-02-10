TransCamp

Hosted by

TransCamp

About this event

TransCamp Day Series - Touch Grass!

Berkeley

CA, USA

Trans Participant: Guided mushroom ID + Birding
$20

Please select this ticket if you identify as trans and are 18+


This ticket includes 

  • A guided mushroom walk among the redwoods. Let's go find some fungi! 🍄🌲
  • Easy Bird Walk: A gentle walk to meet our feathered friends. We have a limited number of binoculars available to borrow. 🐦✨🔭

Games and community gathering at a reserved picnic area is free for all registered participants.


All sales are final. No Refunds

Trans Ally: Guided mushroom ID + Birding
$30

Please select this ticket if you identify as a cisgender ally and are 18+


This ticket includes 

  • A guided mushroom walk among the redwoods. Let's go find some fungi! 🍄🌲
  • Easy Bird Walk: A gentle walk to meet our feathered friends. We have a limited number of binoculars available to borrow. 🐦✨🔭

Games and community gathering at a reserved picnic area is free for all registered participants.


All sales are final. No Refunds

Under 18 : Guided mushroom ID + Birding
$20

Please select this ticket if you are under 18yrs (both transgender and cisgender participants)


This ticket includes 

  • A guided mushroom walk among the redwoods. Let's go find some fungi! 🍄🌲
  • Easy Bird Walk: A gentle walk to meet our feathered friends. We have a limited number of binoculars available to borrow. 🐦✨🔭

Games and community gathering at a reserved picnic area is free for all registered participants.


All sales are final. No Refunds

Trans Participant:Community Gathering Only (no guided walks)
Free

Please select this ticket if you identify as trans and are 18+


This ticket includes games and community gathering at a reserved picnic area. And does not include Mushroom ID walk or Bird walk

Trans Ally: Community Gathering Only (no guided walks)
Free

Please select this ticket if you identify as a cisgender ally and are 18+


This ticket includes games and community gathering at a reserved picnic area. And does not include Mushroom ID walk or Bird walk

Under 18 : Community Gathering Only (no guided walks)
Free

Please select this ticket if you are under 18yrs (both transgender and cisgender participants)


This ticket includes games and community gathering at a reserved picnic area. And does not include Mushroom ID walk or Bird walk

Add a donation for TransCamp

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!