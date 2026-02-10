TransCamp Day Series - Touch Grass!

About this event
Please select this ticket if you identify as trans and are 18+
This ticket includes
Games and community gathering at a reserved picnic area is free for all registered participants.
All sales are final. No Refunds
Please select this ticket if you identify as a cisgender ally and are 18+
This ticket includes
Please select this ticket if you are under 18yrs (both transgender and cisgender participants)
This ticket includes
Please select this ticket if you identify as trans and are 18+
This ticket includes games and community gathering at a reserved picnic area. And does not include Mushroom ID walk or Bird walk
Please select this ticket if you identify as a cisgender ally and are 18+
This ticket includes games and community gathering at a reserved picnic area. And does not include Mushroom ID walk or Bird walk
Please select this ticket if you are under 18yrs (both transgender and cisgender participants)
This ticket includes games and community gathering at a reserved picnic area. And does not include Mushroom ID walk or Bird walk
