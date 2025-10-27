TRANScending Stories - Sponsors Signup

Title Sponsor
$3,000
  • Premier logo placement on all event materials, website, and press releases
  • Speaking opportunity at event opening
  • 1 full-page ad in event program • Premium vendor booth space (if desired)
  • Social media spotlight (4 posts, spaced 2-4 weeks apart)
  • Featured in post-event video and recap materials
Presenting Sponsor
$2,000
  • Logo placement on event materials and website
  • Recognition from stage during event • ½ page ad in event program
  • Premium vendor booth space (if desired)
  • Social media spotlight (2 posts, spaced 2-4 weeks apart)
Community Champion
$1,000
  • Logo on website and select printed materials
  • ¼ page ad in event program
  • Standard vendor booth space (if desired)
  • 2 social media mentions
Supporting Sponsor
$500
  • Name listed on website and in event program
  • Social media group thank-you post • Standard vendor booth space (if desired)

