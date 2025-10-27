Montclair Pride Center Inc DBA Pride Center of Montclair
TRANScending Stories - Sponsors Signup
Title Sponsor
$3,000
Premier logo placement on all event materials, website, and press releases
Speaking opportunity at event opening
1 full-page ad in event program • Premium vendor booth space (if desired)
Social media spotlight (4 posts, spaced 2-4 weeks apart)
Featured in post-event video and recap materials
Premier logo placement on all event materials, website, and press releases
Speaking opportunity at event opening
1 full-page ad in event program • Premium vendor booth space (if desired)
Social media spotlight (4 posts, spaced 2-4 weeks apart)
Featured in post-event video and recap materials
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Presenting Sponsor
$2,000
Logo placement on event materials and website
Recognition from stage during event • ½ page ad in event program
Premium vendor booth space (if desired)
Social media spotlight (2 posts, spaced 2-4 weeks apart)
Logo placement on event materials and website
Recognition from stage during event • ½ page ad in event program
Premium vendor booth space (if desired)
Social media spotlight (2 posts, spaced 2-4 weeks apart)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Community Champion
$1,000
Logo on website and select printed materials
¼ page ad in event program
Standard vendor booth space (if desired)
2 social media mentions
Logo on website and select printed materials
¼ page ad in event program
Standard vendor booth space (if desired)
2 social media mentions
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Supporting Sponsor
$500
Name listed on website and in event program
Social media group thank-you post • Standard vendor booth space (if desired)
Name listed on website and in event program
Social media group thank-you post • Standard vendor booth space (if desired)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout