Transform Lives in Honor of C. Jay Larson

In memory of C. Jay Larson, and in lieu of flowers, Jay's family has asked for donations to go to The Other Side Academy.

To donate, click the "Add" button to indicate "1" donation, and enter the donation amount.

The Other Side Academy saves lives by changing behavior. The Academy is a training school in which students learn pro-social, vocational and life skills allowing them to emerge with a healthy life on “the other side”. The 2 1/2 year program is available as an alternative to those facing long-term incarceration as well as those seeking a change from the life they’ve chosen in the past. Many of those who seek entrance into the Academy are convicts, substance abusers or homeless.

On behalf of Jay's family and the students and staff of The Other Side Academy... thank you for donating.



