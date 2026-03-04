Northampton Arts Council Inc.

Hosted by

Northampton Arts Council Inc.

About this event

Transformance 36

300 N Main St

Northampton, MA 01062, USA

General Admission
$10

Join the Northampton Arts Council for Transformance 36, the ultimate end-of-summer musical tribute! Experience a full day of local musicians transforming into legendary icons at the beautiful Pines Theater in Look Park.


Your ticket includes:

  • Full Access: Enjoy a diverse lineup of "transformed" acts performing throughout the day.
  • Community Impact: 100% of proceeds benefit arts enrichment for Northampton Public School P.T.O.s.
  • Family Fun: Access to the KidsZone, local food vendors, and a festive atmosphere for all ages.
  • Charity Receipt: This ticket is eligible for a tax receipt of $10.00 (as indicated in your settings).

Important Info:

  • Location: Pines Theater, Look Park, Florence, MA.
  • Quantity: Limit of 10 tickets per purchase.
  • Policy: Rain or shine! Please bring your own blankets or lawn chairs for seating.
Add a donation for Northampton Arts Council Inc.

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