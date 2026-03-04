Join the Northampton Arts Council for Transformance 36, the ultimate end-of-summer musical tribute! Experience a full day of local musicians transforming into legendary icons at the beautiful Pines Theater in Look Park.
Your ticket includes:
- Full Access: Enjoy a diverse lineup of "transformed" acts performing throughout the day.
- Community Impact: 100% of proceeds benefit arts enrichment for Northampton Public School P.T.O.s.
- Family Fun: Access to the KidsZone, local food vendors, and a festive atmosphere for all ages.
- Charity Receipt: This ticket is eligible for a tax receipt of $10.00 (as indicated in your settings).
Important Info:
- Location: Pines Theater, Look Park, Florence, MA.
- Quantity: Limit of 10 tickets per purchase.
- Policy: Rain or shine! Please bring your own blankets or lawn chairs for seating.