Transformed International Ministries, Inc

Offered by

Transformed International Ministries, Inc

About this shop

May 15-17th, 2026 Transformed International Ministries, Merchandise

Mens Blue T-Shirt item
Mens Blue T-Shirt item
Mens Blue T-Shirt
$15

First Time Attenders will be provided a shirt as part of your registration during check in.

0
Ladies Light Blue (Teal) T-shirt item
Ladies Light Blue (Teal) T-shirt
$15

First Time Attenders will be provided a shirt as part of your registration during check in.

0
Blue Tumbler item
Blue Tumbler item
Blue Tumbler
$20
0
Teal Tumbler item
Teal Tumbler
$20
0
Drawstring Bag item
Drawstring Bag
$5

First Time Attenders will be provided a Backpack as part of your registration during check in.

0
Challenge Coin item
Challenge Coin item
Challenge Coin
$5
0
Book- Miracle on Markel Street - Pastor Steve Morris item
Book- Miracle on Markel Street - Pastor Steve Morris
Pay what you can
0
Book- Act Like A Man item
Book- Act Like A Man
$20
0
Book- The Awe of God item
Book- The Awe of God
$20
0
Book- Cherish item
Book- Cherish
$20
0
Book- From Broken Boy to Mended Man item
Book- From Broken Boy to Mended Man
$20
0
The Heart of A Warrior item
The Heart of A Warrior
$20
0
Book- Play The Man item
Book- Play The Man
$20
0
Book- The Bait of Satan item
Book- The Bait of Satan
$20
0
Book- The Men We Need item
Book- The Men We Need
$20
0
Book- The Spiritually Healthy Leader item
Book- The Spiritually Healthy Leader
$20
0
Book- What Is A Man? item
Book- What Is A Man?
$20
0
Book- The Whole Hearted Man item
Book- The Whole Hearted Man
$20
0
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!