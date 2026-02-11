May 15-17th, 2026 Transformed International Ministries, Merchandise
First Time Attenders will be provided a shirt as part of your registration during check in.
First Time Attenders will be provided a shirt as part of your registration during check in.
Ladies Light Blue (Teal) T-shirt
$15
First Time Attenders will be provided a shirt as part of your registration during check in.
First Time Attenders will be provided a shirt as part of your registration during check in.
First Time Attenders will be provided a Backpack as part of your registration during check in.
First Time Attenders will be provided a Backpack as part of your registration during check in.
Book- Miracle on Markel Street - Pastor Steve Morris
Book- From Broken Boy to Mended Man
$20
The Heart of A Warrior
$20
Book- The Bait of Satan
$20
Book- The Spiritually Healthy Leader
$20
Book- The Whole Hearted Man
$20
Add a donation for Transformed International Ministries, Inc
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!