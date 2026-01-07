Transformed International Ministries, Inc

Transformed International Ministries, Inc

Registrations Transformed Men's Weekend May 15th - 17th, 2026

2665 Placid View Dr

Lake Placid, FL 33852, USA

Onsite Semi Private Room
$250

Welcome to your Transformed "Semi Private" Shared room. These rooms sleep 2 - 4 and have a private bathroom/shower for you and your roommates

Onsight Bunkhouse Lodging
$200

Welcome to your Transformed "Bunkhouse Lodging". This room has Multiple bunkbeds with shared bathroom/showers

BYOT Bring your own Tent
$150

Welcome to Transformed tent. Your tent sleeps as many as you can pack in but remember registration is per person to cover cost of meals and expenses.

No Lodging, Event Only
$100

Welcome to your Transformed "Make Your Own Offsite Lodging". This registration is Per Person for the EVENT ONLY, NO LODGING PROVIDED. Meals will be provided

Scholarship Ticket
Pay what you can

We have a limited supply of Scholarship tickets. This is a pay what you can ticket for those who need a helping hand. We do not wish anyone to miss this weekend because of financial struggles. We are providing this option on the honor system. This will be a bunkhouse room ticket and will include all meals. This ticket is sponsored by others who have paid it forward.

