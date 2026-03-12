Transgender History Month 2026 Sponsorships

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About this event
$25,000 Sponsorship Level Package
- Lead partner shaping Trans History Month
Benefits:
$10,000 Sponsorship Level Package
Championing community investment and visibility.
Benefits:
$5,000 Sponsorship Level Package
Amplifier of community stories
$2,500 Sponsorship Level Package
A leader, provider of optimistic assurance during hard times.
Benefits:
$1,000 Sponsorship Level Package
Guiding force in preserving history and culture.
$500 Sponsorship Level Package
Supporter of collective commemoration challenging systems and creating opportunities.
Benefits:
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