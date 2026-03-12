The Transgender District

Hosted by

The Transgender District

About this event

Transgender History Month 2026 Sponsorships

San Francisco

CA, USA

Riot! Architect
$25,000

$25,000 Sponsorship Level Package 

- Lead partner shaping Trans History Month


Benefits:

  • Tabling opportunity at events  (vendor limitations apply)
  • Logo placement at an event and on the Transgender District website
  • Exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities at THM events
  • Verbal acknowledgment from the stage at all Transgender History Month events
  • Prominent logo and name placement on all promotional materials (website, playbill, etc.)
  • Promotional marketing to 62k+ supporters
  • Exclusive product placement at all Transgender History Month events
  • Spotlight promotional marketing to 62k+ supporters 
  • 8 VIP tickets to events with reserved seating 


Vanguard Visionary
$10,000

$10,000 Sponsorship Level Package 

Championing community investment and visibility.

Benefits:

  • Tabling opportunity at events  (vendor limitations apply)
  • Logo placement at an event and on the Transgender District website
  • Exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities at THM events
  • Verbal acknowledgment from the stage at all Transgender History Month events
  • Prominent logo and name placement on all promotional materials (website, playbill, etc.)
  • Promotional marketing to 62k+ supporters
  • 6 VIP tickets to events with reserved seating 
The Hierophant
$5,000

$5,000 Sponsorship Level Package

Amplifier of community stories

  • Tabling opportunity at events  (vendor limitations apply)
  • Logo placement at an event and on the Transgender District website
  • Exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities at THM events
  • Verbal acknowledgment from the stage at all Transgender History Month events
  • 4 VIP tickets to events with reserved seating 
Steward of Hope
$2,500

$2,500 Sponsorship Level Package 

A leader, provider of optimistic assurance during hard times.

Benefits:

  • Tabling opportunity at events  (vendor limitations apply)
  • Logo placement at an event and on the Transgender District website
  • Exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities at THM events
  • Verbal acknowledgment from the stage at all Transgender History Month events
  • 2 VIP tickets to events with reserved seating 
Avant-Garde Disrupter
$1,000

$1,000 Sponsorship Level Package 

Guiding force in preserving history and culture.

  • Tabling opportunity at events  (vendor limitations apply)
  • Logo placement at an event and on the Transgender District website
Rebel! Rebel! Rebel!
$500

$500 Sponsorship Level Package 

Supporter of collective commemoration challenging systems and creating opportunities.


Benefits:

  • Tabling opportunity at events  (vendor limitations apply)
  • Logo placement at an event and on the Transgender District website
Pay it Forward
Pay what you can

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!