Transgender History Month 2026 Sponsorships

$25,000 Sponsorship Level Package

- Lead partner shaping Trans History Month

Benefits:

Tabling opportunity at events (vendor limitations apply)

Logo placement at an event and on the Transgender District website

Exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities at THM events

Verbal acknowledgment from the stage at all Transgender History Month events

Prominent logo and name placement on all promotional materials (website, playbill, etc.)

Promotional marketing to 62k+ supporters

Exclusive product placement at all Transgender History Month events

Spotlight promotional marketing to 62k+ supporters