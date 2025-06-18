eventClosed

Silent Auction to Support Transit Books

The Very First Clock item
The Very First Clock
$175

Originally published in 1968 by Alfred A. Knopf, this is a rare first edition of The Very Fine Clock by Muriel Spark and Edward Gorey. This book is in good condition, with slight tear on back dust jacket, and can be mailed anywhere in the US.


This rare first edition will be paired with Transit's edition of The Very Fine Clock, brought back into print this fall.

1-Hour Manuscript Consultation with Joanna Walsh item
1-Hour Manuscript Consultation with Joanna Walsh
$100

Review a manuscript or extract of creative nonfiction, essay, or arts journalism, of up to 5,000 words, with Joanna Walsh, author of My Life as a Godard Movie. This can be an individual piece or part of a longer work, or several smaller pieces within the word count, e.g., 2 x 2,000 word short stories. This 60-minute manuscript consultation will take place over Zoom.


"Transit does extraordinary work publishing innovative writing in an increasingly hostile climate. It's my pleasure to support them, and I hope that you will too."—Joanna Walsh


This package comes with your own copy of My Life As a Godard Movie.

30-Minute Manuscript Consultation with Lauren Markham item
30-Minute Manuscript Consultation with Lauren Markham
$75

Review a manuscript or extract of creative nonfiction, essay, or arts journalism, of up to 3,000 words, with Lauren Markham, author of Immemorial. This 30-minute manuscript consultation will take place over Zoom.


This package comes with a signed copy of Immemorial by Lauren Markham and a silkscreened Immemorial t-shirt (made by the author right in Transit HQ!).

Boat Ride Around the Bay with Lunch item
Boat Ride Around the Bay with Lunch
$200

Sail around the San Francisco Bay in the Swan 65, considered to be one of the most beautiful sailboats ever made. Your trip includes 2 seats on the Translated9 boat on October 31, with a private captain, small crew, and 2-4 other passengers. After the boat ride, you'll be treated to lunch at the St. Francis Yacht Club. Sailing time is 10-12:30pm, followed by lunch from roughly 12:30-2pm.


This package comes with your own copy of Vaim, the first work of fiction to be published by Jon Fosse since receiving the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2023.

Animal Stories item
Animal Stories
$65

Enjoy our Animal Stories and make a few of your own—this package features a Family Day Pass to the Oakland Zoo for 4 (2 adults, 2 kids) as well as a signed copy of Animal Stories by Kate Zambreno, the latest from our narrative nonfiction series.

How Artsy! item
How Artsy!
$65

This package draws its inspiration from Claire Lebourg's How Dreadful!, home to our favorite artsy bug, Paty.


Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to BLICK Art Materials plus the complete Claire Lebourg Collection from Transit Children's Editions, which includes:

  • How Dreadful!
  • Like This
  • A Day with Mousse (vol 1)
  • Have a Good Trip Mousse! (vol 2)
City Arts & (Undelivered) Lectures Set item
City Arts & (Undelivered) Lectures Set
$150

This package includes 2 tickets to any City Arts & Lectures event through December 2025. City Arts & Lectures events are held in the historic Sydney Goldstein Theater (formerly Nourse) in San Francisco’s Performing Arts Center and host conversations with outstanding writers, critics, scientists, performing artists, and cultural figures from around the world.


We're pairing these tickets with the complete set (10) of our Undelivered Lectures, a series of book-length essays in slim, handsome editions.

A Shelf of Her Own item
A Shelf of Her Own
$50

The package comes to you from our beloved Oakland feminist bookstore, Wombhouse Books.


Enjoy 2 vintage Muriel Spark classics—The Mandelbaum Gate and Momento Mori—plus the newest hat to drop from the Wombhouse line, showcasing none other than Dame Spark herself.


This classic Spark set also comes with our Collector's Edition of I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman, with a new introduction by Carmen Maria Machado.

New Parents Parcel item
New Parents Parcel
$100

For those all too familiar with a sleepless night—we've got you. This package includes a HOWL onesie from our friends at City Lights, 1 bottle of wine, and a $50 gift card Five Little Monkeys gifts and toy shop.

We're pairing this parcel with The Wilderness, Like This, and our most literary fart book to date, A Sleepless Night.

Dances with Words item
Dances with Words
$100

This package includes 2 tickets to a performance at the San Francisco Ballet (January–March 2026), paired with a first edition hardcover of Little World, described by The Washington Post as "[an] elevating, spiritual dance in language."

