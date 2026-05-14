Transition MTB Demo Day - June 1, 2026

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About this event
Sign up here to attend our ride and NOT rent a demo bike!
Sentinel Carbon XT Available
Bikes available first come first serve:
Sentinel Carbon XT Di2 (Small, Deep Purple)
Spur XTR Di2 (Small, Frostberry)
Scout Alloy XT (Small, Lilac)
Patrol Carbon GX AXS (Small, Blue Lagoon)
If you have a preference, please include in the notes.
Bikes available (first come first serve):
Patrol Carbon GX AXS (Medium, Beachwood)
Spur XT Di2 (Medium, Frostberry)
Complete: Spire Carbon XO AXS (Medium, Fade To Black)
Smuggler Carbon XO AXS (Medium, Slab Grey)
Complete: Sentinel Carbon XO AXS (Medium, Graphite Grey)
If you have a preference, please include in the notes.
Bikes available (first come, first serve):
Smuggler Carbon GX (Large, Slab Grey)
If you have a preference, please include in the notes.
Bike available:
Sentinel Carbon XT Di2 (X-Large, Glacier White)
Bikes available (first come, first serve):
Relay Carbon XO AXS (Small, Nightshadow)
If you have a preference, please include in the notes.
Relay Carbon XO AXS (Medium, Sea Salt)
$
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