Shifting Gears

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Shifting Gears

About this event

Transition MTB Demo Day - June 1, 2026

5090 Samish Way

Bellingham, WA 98229, USA

I don't need a bike!
Free

Sign up here to attend our ride and NOT rent a demo bike!

Demo Bike- Extra Small
Free

Sentinel Carbon XT Available

Demo Bike- Small
Free

Bikes available first come first serve:
Sentinel Carbon XT Di2 (Small, Deep Purple)

Spur XTR Di2 (Small, Frostberry)

Scout Alloy XT (Small, Lilac)

Patrol Carbon GX AXS (Small, Blue Lagoon)

If you have a preference, please include in the notes.

Demo Bike- Medium
Free

Bikes available (first come first serve):
Patrol Carbon GX AXS (Medium, Beachwood)

Spur XT Di2 (Medium, Frostberry)

Complete: Spire Carbon XO AXS (Medium, Fade To Black)

Smuggler Carbon XO AXS (Medium, Slab Grey)

Complete: Sentinel Carbon XO AXS (Medium, Graphite Grey)
If you have a preference, please include in the notes.

Demo Bike- Large
Free

Bikes available (first come, first serve):
Smuggler Carbon GX (Large, Slab Grey)

If you have a preference, please include in the notes.

Demo Bike - Extra Large
Free

Bike available:

Sentinel Carbon XT Di2 (X-Large, Glacier White)

Demo E-Bike -Small
Free

Bikes available (first come, first serve):
Relay Carbon XO AXS (Small, Nightshadow)

If you have a preference, please include in the notes.

Demo E-Bike- Medium
Free

Relay Carbon XO AXS (Medium, Sea Salt)

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