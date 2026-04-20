Transition Inc

Hosted by

Transition Inc

About this event

Transition's 2026 Heroes Reception

819 NW 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33136, USA

General Admission
$150
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Friend Sponsorship Level
$500

-          2 tickets to the Event

-          Name placement on all promotional material:

o   Website and Online Media

o   Poster advertisement at Heroes Reception

Bronze Sponsorship Level
$1,500

-          4 tickets to the Event

-          Verbal thank you at event

-          Name placement on all promotional material:

o   Website and online Media

o   Poster advertisement at Heroes Reception

Silver Sponsorship Level
$3,000

-          6 tickets to the Event

-          Verbal thank you at event

-          Name placement on all promotional material

o   Website and online Media

o   Poster advertisement at Heroes Reception

Gold Sponsorship Level
$5,000

-          6 tickets to the Event

-          Verbal thank you at event

-          Name placement on all promotional material

o   Website and online Media

o   Poster advertisement at Heroes Reception

Diamond Sponsorship Level
$10,000

-          10 tickets to the Event

-          1 Minute Speaking Opportunity at the start of the event

-          Logo placement on all promotional material

o   Website and online media

o   Invitation

o   Half banner advertisement at Heroes Reception

Premier Sponsorship Level
$20,000

-          12 tickets to the Event

-          2 Minute Speaking Opportunity at the start of the event

-          Top logo placement on all promotional material:

o   Website and online media

o   Invitation

o   Full banner advertisement at Heroes Reception

Add a donation for Transition Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!