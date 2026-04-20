Transition's 2026 Heroes Reception

About this event
- 2 tickets to the Event
- Name placement on all promotional material:
o Website and Online Media
o Poster advertisement at Heroes Reception
- 4 tickets to the Event
- Verbal thank you at event
- Name placement on all promotional material:
o Website and online Media
o Poster advertisement at Heroes Reception
- 6 tickets to the Event
- Verbal thank you at event
- Name placement on all promotional material
o Website and online Media
o Poster advertisement at Heroes Reception
- 6 tickets to the Event
- Verbal thank you at event
- Name placement on all promotional material
o Website and online Media
o Poster advertisement at Heroes Reception
- 10 tickets to the Event
- 1 Minute Speaking Opportunity at the start of the event
- Logo placement on all promotional material
o Website and online media
o Invitation
o Half banner advertisement at Heroes Reception
- 12 tickets to the Event
- 2 Minute Speaking Opportunity at the start of the event
- Top logo placement on all promotional material:
o Website and online media
o Invitation
o Full banner advertisement at Heroes Reception
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