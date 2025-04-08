Transportation Fees

Locations can include Jackson, Vicksburg, Gulfport, Meridian, Mobile, and New Orleans and surrounding areas.
Between 2-4 hours
$100
Areas can include Oxford, Starkville, Monroe, Baton Rouge, Gulf Shores, and Pensacola area.
Between 4-6 hours
$150
Areas can include Memphis, Destin, Shreveport, Little Rock, Panama City,
Overnight drive- Greater than 6 hours
$300
Areas that require greater than 6 hours of driving will require an overnight stay. We only deliver to states close to Mississippi which would include Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Florida, or Alabama.
Flight Transportation- when overnight is not possible.
$500
If you are in a state which we cannot drive to, and wish to purchase us a flight, you may do so on your own or we can purchase the flight and you reimburse through this form. The only dogs we can bring would be greater than 16 weeks and fully vetted and spayed/neutered.
