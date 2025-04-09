United Way of Bemidji Area

United Way of Bemidji Area

Trap Tournament Sponsorship Opportunities

Bemidji

MN 56601, USA

12 Gauge Sponsor item
12 Gauge Sponsor
$1,000
· One 5 person team in tournament · Recognition on website, TV ad, newspaper, and social media advertising · Logo on flyers and all other marketing materials · Recognition at Award Ceremony · Range sponsor sign & event signage recognition
20 Gauge Sponsor item
20 Gauge Sponsor
$500
· Logo on flyers and all other marketing materials · Recognition on website, TV ad, newspaper, and social media advertising · Recognition at Award Ceremony · Range sponsor sign & event signage recognition
Trap Tournament Sponsorship Form item
Trap Tournament Sponsorship Form
Free
Don't want to pay online? Fill out the form and United Way will invoice you!

