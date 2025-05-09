Trash Bag Central

White Trash Bags (15 gal) item
White Trash Bags (15 gal)
$15

65 Bags/Roll Perfect for everyday use!! Our small bags are designed to handle your household waste efficiently and are perfect for kitchen size trash cans.

Yellow Trash Bags (39 gal) item
Yellow Trash Bags (39 gal)
$15

25 Bags/Roll For larger loads!! Our medium sized bags provide the strength and capacity you can rely on.

Blue Trash Bags (55 gal) item
Blue Trash Bags (55 gal)
$15

16 Bags/Roll Super Size!!! These bags are the go-to choice for those big projects you might have!

Paper Lawn Bags (10pk) item
Paper Lawn Bags (10pk)
$15

Collect lawn clippings, leaves and yard waste in self-standing sturdy bags. 30-gallon; Holds up to 50 lbs. Heavy-duty 2-ply kraft paper.

Add a donation for Holy Trinity Lenexa

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!