OCC Trash Fairies Invitational with Ute Pass Elementary

Event Name Inclusion
(Trash Fairies Invitational presented by "your company")
Opportunity to speak at luncheon
Logo on Swag Bag
Logo on promotional signage
Logo on website
Logo on emails
Logo on luncheon tables
Logo on scorecards
Logo on winner's awards
INCLUDES 8 GOLFERS
Add extra golfers for $175/golfer
Logo on promotional signage
Verbal recognition at awards
Hole Sign
Swag Bag Feature
Logo on website
Logo on emails
Logo on luncheon tables
INCLUDES 4 GOLFERS
Add extra golfers for $175/golfer
Logo on website
Logo on luncheon tables
Hole Sign
Option to add to Swag Bag
INCLUDES 2 GOLFERS
Add extra golfers for $175/golfer
Logo on website
Hole Sign
Add golfers for $175/ golfer
Feed the crew after a great day swinging the wrenches!
Your logo rides around all day delivering fun! Optional drink ticket upgrade.
Be the one that gives each golfer a Bloody Mary and burrito to start the day!
Each ticket includes greens fees, cart, driving range prior to tee off, a breakfast burrito and Bloody Mary at the start of the day, as well as lunch after.
$
