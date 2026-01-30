Old Colorado City Trash Fairies

Old Colorado City Trash Fairies

OCC Trash Fairies Invitational with Ute Pass Elementary

125 Clubhouse Dr

Colorado Springs, CO 80906, USA

Trash Panda
$7,500

Event Name Inclusion

(Trash Fairies Invitational presented by "your company")

Opportunity to speak at luncheon

Logo on Swag Bag

Logo on promotional signage

Logo on website

Logo on emails

Logo on luncheon tables

Logo on scorecards

Logo on winner's awards

INCLUDES 8 GOLFERS

Add extra golfers for $175/golfer

Reclaim the Bank
$4,000

Logo on promotional signage

Verbal recognition at awards

Hole Sign

Swag Bag Feature

Logo on website

Logo on emails

Logo on luncheon tables

INCLUDES 4 GOLFERS

Add extra golfers for $175/golfer

Double Glovers
$2,000

Logo on website

Logo on luncheon tables

Hole Sign

Option to add to Swag Bag

INCLUDES 2 GOLFERS

Add extra golfers for $175/golfer

Trash Pickers
$1,000

Logo on website

Hole Sign

Add golfers for $175/ golfer

Lunch Sponsor
$3,000

Feed the crew after a great day swinging the wrenches!

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$2,000

Your logo rides around all day delivering fun! Optional drink ticket upgrade.

Breakfast Sponsor
$2,000

Be the one that gives each golfer a Bloody Mary and burrito to start the day!

Driving Range Sponsor
$1,500
Putting Green Sponsor
$1,500
Front Nine Contests Sponsor
$1,000
Back Nine Contests Sponsor
$1,000
Long Drive Sponsor
$500
Long Putt Sponsor
$500
Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$500
Team of 2 Early Bird Special
$350
Available until Apr 1

Each ticket includes greens fees, cart, driving range prior to tee off, a breakfast burrito and Bloody Mary at the start of the day, as well as lunch after.

Team of 2
$400

Each ticket includes greens fees, cart, driving range prior to tee off, a breakfast burrito and Bloody Mary at the start of the day, as well as lunch after.

Add a donation for Old Colorado City Trash Fairies

