Trash to Treasure Upcycling Program

About this event
Put safety first! This gift provides one teen with essential personal protective equipment (PPE) and fundamental consumables, including safety goggles, work gloves, sandpaper, structural adhesives, and sealants.
Help our artists bring their personal style to life. This tier covers the aesthetic finishing materials for customizing their lamp, with high-quality paints, wood stains, sealers, custom hardware, and embellishments that build creative confidence.
Equip a student with the structural power tools and hand tools required to fabricate their designs. This sponsorship purchases the core hardware they will learn to use safely: hand saws, drills, hammers, hardware fasteners, and a dedicated tool bag.
Sponsor two (2) students entire 6-week journey! This tier fully funds two participant's individual maker toolkits, all raw structural upcycling materials, electrical wiring components for their custom lamp, and their presentation materials for the public exhibition.
Support the grand finale! This generous gift helps cover the logistics, gallery space preparation, and hosting costs for our public community exhibition in September 2026. This ensures our youth can proudly present their completed work to families, neighborhood peers, and local leaders free of charge.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!