Creative Art Events Inc

Hosted by

Creative Art Events Inc

About this event

Trashion Show Long Beach

5021 E Anaheim St

Long Beach, CA 90804, USA

General Admission
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Pay It Forward
Pay what you can

Can’t attend? You can still make a difference! Purchase a ticket and donate it back to us. We’ll give it to a community member who would otherwise be unable to attend. It’s a beautiful way to double your impact. By giving the gift of supporting a new nonprofit and giving the gift of a memorable night out to a community member who otherwise would be unable to attend.

Add a donation for Creative Art Events Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!