Trashion Show Long Beach

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Can’t attend? You can still make a difference! Purchase a ticket and donate it back to us. We’ll give it to a community member who would otherwise be unable to attend. It’s a beautiful way to double your impact. By giving the gift of supporting a new nonprofit and giving the gift of a memorable night out to a community member who otherwise would be unable to attend.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!