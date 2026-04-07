Traut Core Knowledge School - Teacher Experiences!

Step into the winner's circle for an exclusive and delightful lunch with our very own Dr. Alissa Kendall! The winning bidder and three guests will enjoy a special "fancy" lunch experience filled with

great conversation, laughter, and a touch of VIP treatment.

This memorable experience will take place in May and is the perfect opportunity for your child to feel celebrated in true Derby style. Dress your best􀀐 bring

your appetite, and get ready for a lunchtime worthy

of champions!