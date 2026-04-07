Traut Core Knowledge School - Teacher Experiences!

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About this event
Starting bid
Step into the winner's circle for an exclusive and delightful lunch with our very own Dr. Alissa Kendall! The winning bidder and three guests will enjoy a special "fancy" lunch experience filled with
great conversation, laughter, and a touch of VIP treatment.
This memorable experience will take place in May and is the perfect opportunity for your child to feel celebrated in true Derby style. Dress your best bring
your appetite, and get ready for a lunchtime worthy
of champions!
Starting bid
Take your place on the green for an unforgettable behind-the-scenes tour of North America's longest golf course-Raindance National! Join Mrs. Maitland and Mr. Maitland Assistant Superintendent, this exclusive experience offers a rare look at the inner workings, design, and beauty of this premier course. The winning bidder may bring family or a friend to enjoy this one-of-a-kind outing, taking place in June or July. Whether you're a golf enthusiast or simply love a unique adventure, this is your chance to experience the course like a true insider-Derby style.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delightful countryside escape with a private picnic at the Maitland family farm! The winning bidder and three guests will spend a memorable day exploring the farm, learning a few special tricks and stories from Grandpa Maitland, and soaking in the simple joys of farm life.
This heartwarming experience, taking place in June or July, is the perfect blend of fresh air, family fun, and down-home charm-worthy of a blue ribbon at the county fair!
Starting bid
Roll out the blankets and settle in under the stars! The winner and up to 10 friends will enjoy a magical backyard movie night at Mrs. Kenline's-complete with snacks, popcorn, and plenty of cozy fun. A picture-perfect evening worthy of the winner's circle. Available July, August, or September.
Starting bid
Step off the beaten path for a one-of-a-kind adventure with Mr. Langford! The winning bidder and one guest will explore the beauty of the Cache la Poudre River with a guided nature hike and an introduction to fly-fishing.
The experience continues with a sweet treat stop at Walrus Ice Cream and a creative twist-writing poetry inspired by the day's adventure. Taking place in June or July, this unique outing blends nature, learning, and fun into a truly unforgettable Derby worthy experience!
Starting bid
Ready, aim ... and they're off! The winning bidder and three friends will join Mrs. Meaghan Page for an action-packed afternoon at Loveland Laser Tag.
Challenge Mrs. Page in an epic laser tag showdown, enjoy arcade games, and refuel with pizza after the fun. Taking place in June or July, this high-energy experience is the perfect way to beat the summer heat-Derby style
Starting bid
Enjoy a delightful spring outing with Mrs. Hannah Bongers at City Park's Food Truck Rally! The winning bidder and two friends will meet up for an evening of delicious eats, fresh air, and great company-complete with a special treat.
Taking place in May, this relaxed and festive experience is the perfect way to enjoy the season with a Derby-inspired twist
Starting bid
Ready, set ... create! Let creativity take the lead at this special after-school art party with Mrs. Julie Cimino! The winning bidder and three friends will gather in the art room for an afternoon of handson crafting, creativity, and fun.
With snacks included and plenty of artistic inspiration, this April or May experience
(Tuesdays, Thursdays, or Fridays) is the perfect chance to create, connect, and enjoy a masterpiece-worthy afternoon-Derby style!
Starting bid
Whip up something sweet in this deliciously fun baking experience with Mrs. Sarah Parks!
The winning bidder and two friends will head to Mrs. Parks' kitchen to create custom
cupcakes inspired by their favorite candy bar or cookie.
From mixing to decorating (and of course taste-testing!), this June or July experience is the perfect recipe for fun-sure to be a blueribbon winner!
Starting bid
Spark curiosity and discovery at Mrs. Kaylie Bair's Summer Science Camp! The winning bidder will receive a FREE spot in this engaging, hands-on camp filled with exciting experiments, learning, and fun.
Taking place June 8-11 from 12:30-3:30 p.m., this experience is perfect for young scientists ready to explore, create, and discover. A blue-ribbon opportunity you won't want to miss.
Starting bid
Stop and smell the roses with Mrs. Hanlon! The winner and one friend will explore The Gardens on Spring Creek, enjoying a beautiful day surrounded by flowers, fresh air, and fun.
After the stroll, enjoy a sweet treat to cool off and celebrate a perfect summer outing. Happening in June or July, this experience is as refreshing as it is charming!
Starting bid
Ready, set ... SLIME! The winner and three friends will join Ms. Clason for a super fun slime-making party, complete with stretchy creations and tasty snacks.
This June-July experience is full of giggles, goo, and good times guaranteed to be a hit!
Starting bid
Grab your flashlight and get ready to race through the school! Three winners ( each with a friend) will enjoy pizza with the 3rd Grade Team before heading out on an exciting flashlight scavenger hunt adventure.
With teamwork, laughter, and a little mystery, this May event is perfect for students 2nd grade and up. It's a night of fun you won't want to miss!
Starting bid
Step into a day of country charm with Mrs. Juli Tibbets! The winning bidder and one friend or sibling will enjoy a special Farm Day experience filled with fresh air, hands-on fun, and simple joys of farm life.
Taking place in June or July (weather permitting), this delightful outing is perfect for kids who love animals, the outdoors, and a little down-home adventure-worthy of a blue ribbon!
Starting bid
On your mark ... pedal! Join Mrs. Krieger for a fun bike ride adventure, ending with a sweet stop at Walrus Ice Cream in Old Town.
The winner and up to two friends or siblings will enjoy an active, laughter filled outing (route based on rider ability), followed by a delicious reward. A perfect May day!
Starting bid
They're off-to the front office! Your child will take on the role of Assistant Principal for the day. With special "official duties/' this VIP experience is a true winner's circle moment. Leadership, fun, and bragging rights included! Will be determined by the fire drill schedule.
Starting bid
Enjoy a well-deserved night out while Sara Hart takes care of the little ones! This 4-hour babysitting experience (up to 4 kids) includes ice cream for a fun and easy evening at home. Perfect for a date night or team up with another family for a worry-free night. Available April, May, August, or October.
Starting bid
Join Ms. Michel for an afternoon of adventure at Fossil Creek Park! The winner and up to 3 friends will enjoy a bike ride, a picnic lunch (provided), and a friendly game of pickleball. A perfect mix of fun, fresh air, and laughter.
May or early June • Please bring a bike and pickleball paddle if you have one.
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