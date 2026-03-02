Traut Core Knowledge - Spring Fling 2026

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Starting bid
A truly special treat—pure maple syrup lovingly tapped by Ms. Krieger’s Bapa, paired with pancake mix and a $25 Sprouts gift card. A cozy, one-of-a-kind breakfast experience you won’t find anywhere else.
Approx Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Indulge in a little sparkle and sip—this experience includes a stunning 24k gemstone necklace paired with a guided wine tasting at Sweet Heart Winery. A beautiful blend of elegance and relaxation.
Approx Valued $250
Starting bid
Feel the intensity of playoff hockey live! This package includes 2 tickets to a Colorado Avalanche First Round 2026 Playoff Game (Game 1 or Game 2).
Enjoy the action from front row seats in Section 350 (upper level)—right on the aisle in the coveted attack-twice corner, giving you a prime view of the Avs charging the net.
With the electric atmosphere of Ball Arena during playoffs, this is an unforgettable experience for any hockey fan.
Game dates expected April 18–22 (announced April 16).
Approx Value: $400
Starting bid
Kickstart your fitness journey with a 1-month membership to F45, plus a gym bag, water bottle, and t-shirt to get you going in style.
F45’s team-based, high-energy workouts are designed to build strength, boost endurance, and keep you motivated every step of the way. Whether you’re just getting started or leveling up your routine, this is your chance to feel stronger, faster, and more confident.
Approx Value: $150
Starting bid
Treat someone special (or yourself!) to the ultimate night out and self-care experience. This package includes Venus Flowers that last up to a year, plus gift cards to Pizza Vino and Josh & John’s Ice Cream, and a relaxing massage at Face Love.
From dinner to dessert to total relaxation—this is a full evening of indulgence she won’t forget
Approx Value $550
Starting bid
A beautifully curated bundle from Magpie Boutique featuring a candle, earrings, necklace, jewelry dish, dish towel, and more.
Perfect for adding a little charm and style to your home—or gifting to someone who loves thoughtful, locally curated finds.
Approx Value: $150
Starting bid
Relax and recover with a foam roller, heating pad, massage roller/ balls and stretching band, plus a revitalizing health IV and a 1-month family membership to Genesis Health Club.
The perfect combination of movement, recovery, and total-body wellness.
Approx Value: $275
Starting bid
Take your workouts to the next level with a weighted vest and stretch bands, plus a 1-month family membership to Raintree Athletic Club.
A great combination of strength, flexibility, and family fitness.
Approx Value: $150
Starting bid
Get ready for sunshine and smiles with this all-in-one summer bundle! Includes water toys, pool floats, water balloons, paddles and ball, sunscreen, games, free car washes, Chick-fil-A treat cards, and a hydration backpack and lemonade—everything you need for active, carefree summer days.
Perfect for beach trips, park play, and staying cool all season long.
Approx Value: $200
Starting bid
Find your flow and feel your best with this wellness bundle featuring a yoga mat, a 10-class pass, and a 1-month membership to Genesis Health Club.
Whether you’re building a routine or starting fresh, this package offers the perfect blend of movement, mindfulness, and fitness.
Approx Value: $250
Starting bid
Everything you need for the perfect summer day! This bundle includes a Bogg Bag, Stanley tumbler, beach towels, chalk, water games, grill tools, a s’mores kit, sunscreen, chapstick, and more.
Pack it up and head out—whether it’s the pool, lake, or a backyard night under the stars, this tote has you covered.
Approx Value: $350
Starting bid
Everything you need for the perfect night in! This cozy basket includes a blanket, Josh & John’s Ice Cream gift cards, and a lineup of favorite games like Forbidden Island, Sushi Go, Tenzi, Jenga, and more.
Snuggle up, scoop some ice cream, and let the games begin—fun for all ages!
Approx Value: $175
Starting bid
Settle in and unwind with the ultimate reading experience. This thoughtfully curated basket includes a Kindle, screen protector, 2nd and Charles gift card., Amazon gift card, cozy blankets, snacks, candle, book tabs, mug, cup, tote bag, and more.
Perfect for quiet mornings, cozy nights, and getting lost in a great book.
Approx Value: $270
Starting bid
Keep your furry friend happy and healthy with this bundle from Moore Animal Hospital! Includes a wellness exam, food, treats, dental care items, and more to support your pet’s overall well-being.
Dog in photo not included—but your pup will definitely approve!
Approx Value: $200
Starting bid
Bring the color and the personality! This large rainbow Labubu is a bold, playful collectible that adds instant fun to any space.
Perfect for collectors, trend lovers, or anyone who appreciates a little extra big energy.
Approx Value: $200
Starting bid
Keep kids active, creative, and off screens this summer with this thoughtfully curated bundle from our 5th grade team! Includes board games, bracelet-making supplies, rubix cube, and a Glow Golf gift certificate for even more fun.
Perfect for keeping boredom at bay and making summer memories the old-fashioned (and best) way.
Approx Value: $150
Starting bid
Keep your smile healthy and shining with this dental care bundle from Angie Lee Periodontal & Implant Center of the Rockies featuring an electric toothbrush and Waterpik water flosser.
A perfect upgrade to your daily routine for a cleaner, fresher, dentist-approved smile.
Approx Value: $150
Starting bid
Gear up for your next outing with this stylish and functional Topo backpack family set, complete with sunscreen and polarized sunglasses.
Perfect for hikes, travel, park days, and everything in between—this bundle has you covered for sun-safe, on-the-go adventures.
Approx Value: $400
Starting bid
A beautiful, one-of-a-kind collection of handmade pottery created by a Traut parent, featuring a tea set, candle, mugs, bowl, and plant.
Each piece is thoughtfully crafted, making this set as meaningful as it is functional—perfect for adding warmth and artistry to your home.
Approx Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Own a piece of Colorado baseball with this autographed bat signed by Hunter Goodman (#15) of the Colorado Rockies.
Featuring official Rockies engraving, this bat highlights one of the team’s rising talents—making it a great addition for fans and collectors alike.
Perfect for display in a home, office, or fan cave, this signed bat is a unique way to celebrate the next generation of Rockies baseball.
Approx Value: $100
Starting bid
Upgrade your smile with this professional-level dental care bundle from Allison Jung Family Dentistry!
This package includes:
Designed to whiten, strengthen, and improve gum health, this bundle brings the dentist-quality routine right to your home.
Approx Value: $350
Starting bid
Keep your favorites cool and close with this brand new mini fridge (in box) plus a $25 Walmart, Safeway, and King Soopers gift card to stock it up!
Perfect for bedrooms, offices, dorms, or game rooms—everything you need to get chilling right away
Approx Value: $300
Starting bid
Inspire your child’s creativity with a Fall 2026 semester of afterschool art classes at Traut, complete with an art kit to keep the creativity flowing at home.
A wonderful opportunity for young artists to explore, create, and build confidence in a fun and supportive environment
Approx Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Invest in your well-being with three personalized health coaching sessions designed to help you feel your best—inside and out. Meet your goals with these one-on-one sessions provide expert guidance, accountability, and encouragement every step of the way.
Small, intentional changes lead to lasting results.
Approx Value: $500
Starting bid
Ready to transform your space? Refresh your home inside or out with a $500 credit toward professional painting services from Foothills Painting. Whether you're dreaming of a bright new interior, a bold accent wall, or boosting your home’s curb appeal with exterior paint, their skilled team delivers high-quality craftsmanship and beautiful results.
It’s the perfect opportunity to bring new life to your home with expert care and a flawless finish.
Value: $500
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing 3-night stay in beautiful Keystone, Colorado with this mountain getaway perfect for families or a group retreat.
This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo comfortably sleeps up to 6 guests and features a spacious layout with a full kitchen, comfortable living area, and stunning scenic views. Whether you're hitting the slopes, hiking, or simply unwinding in the fresh mountain air, this is the perfect escape.
Conveniently located near Keystone’s top attractions, this condo offers both comfort and adventure in one unforgettable stay.
Approx Value: $500
Starting bid
Discover the art of sourdough in this hands-on Gut Health & Sourdough Workshop—perfect for beginners or anyone looking to sharpen their skills!
In this interactive experience, you and your group (8–10 people) will learn the fundamentals of sourdough baking in a fun, approachable way. You’ll leave with:
Whether you’re gathering friends or hosting a unique group experience, this workshop is equal parts educational and delicious.
Approx Value: $400
Starting bid
Treat yourselves to the ultimate night out and self-care experience! This thoughtfully curated package includes:
Whether it’s a date night, a double date, or a fun outing with friends, this bundle offers the perfect mix of relaxation, style, and adventure.
From sipping and styling to solving and celebrating—this is a night (or two!) you won’t forget.
Approx Value: $300
Starting bid
Elevate your look and treat yourself with this chic and relaxing bundle. This package includes two designer handbags—perfect for adding a statement to any outfit—along with a $60 gift card to RoyCe Spa for a little well-deserved pampering.
From everyday style to a moment of relaxation, this set is the perfect blend of fashion and self-care.
Approx Value: $200
Starting bid
Get ready for nonstop summer fun with this activity-packed bundle! Includes water guns, Play-Doh, LEGOs, a kid-friendly gardening kit, sunscreen, plus sweet treats with a Cold Stone Creamery gift card and goodies from Chick-fil-A.
Perfect for keeping kids entertained, creative, and cool all summer long.
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Add warmth, character, and timeless beauty to your home with this handwoven Persian-style rug. Featuring intricate patterns and rich detailing, this piece brings classic craftsmanship and elegance to any space.
Perfect for a living room, office, or statement area, this rug blends traditional design with everyday functionality—making it both a beautiful and practical addition to your home.
Starting bid
Hit the course in style with this Colorado State University-themed golf package! Includes a CSU golf hat, golf balls, and an X-Golf gift card for a fun day of play—rain or shine.
Perfect for Rams fans and golfers of all levels looking to tee up some fun.
Approx Value: $150
Starting bid
Transform your routine with one month of unlimited classes at Pure Barre!
Known for its low-impact, high-intensity workouts, Pure Barre helps build strength, improve flexibility, and boost confidence in a welcoming, supportive environment.
Perfect for anyone looking to try something new or level up their fitness routine.
Approx Value: $150
Starting bid
Transform your routine with one month of unlimited classes at Pure Barre!
Known for its low-impact, high-intensity workouts, Pure Barre helps build strength, improve flexibility, and boost confidence in a welcoming, supportive environment.
Perfect for anyone looking to try something new or level up their fitness routine.
Approx Value: $150
Starting bid
Ready to refresh your space and simplify your life? This package includes a 3-hour in-home professional organizing session with Morgan Tyrie, designed to bring order, function, and peace of mind to your home.
Whether it’s a closet, kitchen, pantry, or playroom, you’ll receive expert guidance and hands-on support to transform your space into something both beautiful and functional.
Stop feeling overwhelmed and start feeling organized!
Approx Value: $300
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable NFL experience! This auction item includes 4 tickets to a 2026 Denver Broncos regular season home game against either the Las Vegas Raiders or the Miami Dolphins.
Ticket Details:
Game Selection:
Approx Value: 400
Don’t miss your chance to cheer on the Broncos live at Mile High—an incredible experience for fans, friends, or family!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!