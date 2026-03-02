Traut Core Knowledge - Spring Fling 2026

Feel the intensity of playoff hockey live! This package includes 2 tickets to a Colorado Avalanche First Round 2026 Playoff Game (Game 1 or Game 2).

Enjoy the action from front row seats in Section 350 (upper level)—right on the aisle in the coveted attack-twice corner, giving you a prime view of the Avs charging the net.

With the electric atmosphere of Ball Arena during playoffs, this is an unforgettable experience for any hockey fan.

Game dates expected April 18–22 (announced April 16).

Approx Value: $400