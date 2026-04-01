Travel & Tours

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Starting bid
FMV: $12,299
Upper-Level Tickets to the 2027 Final Four Semi-Finals & Championship Games in Detroit, VIP Pregame Hospitality and 4-Night Stay for 2
This Experience for 2 Includes: • 2 upper-level tickets to the 2027 NCAA Final Four Semi-Finals on Saturday, April 3, 2027*, and the National Championship game on Monday, April 5, 2027*, in Detroit, MI • Admission to the official VIP Pregame Hospitality (Saturday and Monday) • 4-night stay (check in Friday; check out Tuesday) in a standard room at a Hyatt, Marriott, Hilton, or comparable hotel in Detroit, MI • Winspire booking & concierge service
For more details on this Trip dowload files from this link:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XfexZWlIdNkt1N2pss1iwjqhLL0_MxFI?usp=drive_link
Starting bid
FMV $12,299
This Experience for 2 Includes:
· Two (2) First Turn tickets to the Kentucky Oaks — Friday, April 30, 2027
· Two (2) First Turn tickets to the Kentucky Derby — Saturday, May 1, 2027
· VIP Fast Access Pass — expedited entry into Churchill Downs
· Premium all-inclusive concessions including unlimited gourmet food offerings, specialty vendors, and premium alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages
· 3-night stay in select Louisville hotel accommodations
· Daily breakfast for two
· Round-trip ground transportation between your hotel and Churchill Downs
· Winspire booking & concierge service — seamless support from start to finish
For more details on this Trip, download files from this link:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Im9-XrbYC9Ng08tZKbrqgzNRGekB0HpU?usp=drive_link
Starting bid
FMV: $7,949
Promenade Tickets to the Women’s & Men’s Finals and 3-Night Stay for 2
This Experience for 2 Includes:
● 2 Promenade tickets (Level 300) to the 2026 U.S. Open Women’s Final
● 2 Promenade tickets (Level 300) to the 2026 U.S. Open Men’s Final
● 3-Night stay in Manhattan, New York in hotel accommodations such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt or comparable
● Winspire booking & concierge service — seamless support for every detail
From the electric energy of Arthur Ashe Stadium to the stunning Manhattan skyline in the distance, the U.S. Open delivers world-class competition paired with one of the most iconic backdrops in sports. Whether you’re a lifelong tennis aficionado or a first-time fan, being there for championship weekend is an unforgettable thrill.
For more details on this Trip download files from this link:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1IDtutiUturbsaQZAQcn0KLK3eWXtFK4U?usp=drive_link
Starting bid
FMV: $4,349
Championship Access, Premium Hospitality & 3-Night Stay for 2
This Experience for 2 Includes:
• Two tickets for Saturday and Sunday rounds of THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass – March 13 & 14, 2027
• Exclusive access to The Deck Hospitality Club – premium open-air viewing overlooking the iconic 16th and 18th holes
• 3-night stay at the Marriott Jacksonville Downtown (Friday – Monday)
• Winspire booking & concierge service — every detail handled, start to finish
For more details on this Trip download files from this link:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1USpj4CCb9xe03FXiwyGNMU02tdiHOqd3?usp=drive_link
Starting bid
FMV: $8,549
Private Modernist & Gaudi Tour, Private Market Tour and Paella Cooking Class with Lunch and 5-Night Stay for 4
This Experience for 4 Includes:
· Half day private Modernist & Gaudi walking tour
Barcelona, a lively port city brimming with character, is a must-see destination. Its dynamic vibe, deep cultural roots, and exceptional food scene make it a haven for culinary enthusiasts. From acclaimed chefs to iconic food markets, unforgettable flavors await around every corner. “Barcelona inspira!”
For more details on this Trip download files from this link:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1oqgSOsQ0bzZf3h2cWM0_dZ_GRNQ6ogwq?usp=drive_link
Starting bid
FMV: $5.999
Bordeaux Grand Crus, Cognac Icons & 4-Night Stay for 2
This Experience for 2 Includes:
· Half-day small group tasting tour to the prestigious wine region of Saint-Emilion
· Half-day small group tasting tour to the Médoc Wine Region
· 2-night stay at Hotel Bordeaux Bayonne Etche-Ona in a Double Club Room, including breakfast
· Visit to Hennessy – the leading Cognac producer
· Visit to Rémy Martin – the fine Champagne Cognac producer
· 2 nights at Hotel Chais Monnet & Spa in a Deluxe Room, including breakfast
· Winspire booking & concierge service
Discover a region where centuries of tradition, refined taste, and breathtaking landscapes come together in perfect harmony. From Bordeaux’s grand châteaux and UNESCO-listed architecture to the rolling vineyards of Cognac, this immersive journey invites you behind the doors of France’s most celebrated producers — revealing the artistry, heritage, and passion that define the world’s most revered wines and spirits.
This is more than a wine and spirits tour — it is an invitation to experience the soul of French savoir-faire.
For more details on this Trip download files from this link:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1_oj9tpi_pTx6qi9w20gI0qYsZZqKHkaB?usp=drive_link
Starting bid
FMV: $7,499
Barrel to BBQ–Private Distillery Tastings, Cellar Collection Bourbon Experience & 3-Night Stay in Louisville for 2
This Experience for 2 Includes:
· Guided tour and tasting at Buffalo Trace Distillery
· Fill, cork and label your own bottle of Angel’s Envy Single Barrel
· Exclusive opportunity to purchase limited Cellar Collection bottles
· 3-course chef-inspired BBQ & Bourbon pairing dinner at Watch Hill Proper
· Private transportation with expert driver guide
· 3-night stay at Hotel Distil, Louisville, a refined bourbon-inspired boutique hotel on Whiskey Row
· Winspire booking & concierge service — seamless support from start to finish
Bourbon County – this is where America’s native spirit was born — where oak warehouses line rolling hills, limestone-filtered water shapes flavor, and time itself becomes an ingredient. Louisville sits at the heart of it all, blending refined Southern hospitality with deep-rooted bourbon tradition. For those who appreciate craftsmanship, heritage, and unforgettable flavor, this journey is pure Kentucky.
For more details on this Trip download files from this link:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1JGzuP616mRoUgLcUvUhBaVIh2KCaJgAz?usp=drive_link
Starting bid
FMV: $3,899
Your Choice of Concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and 3-Night Stay at The Limelight Hotel for 2
Your Experience for 2 Includes:
● Tickets to a show of your choice at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
● 3-night stay at the Limelight Hotel Denver in a deluxe room
● Winspire booking & concierge service for seamless planning
There’s nothing in the world quite like a night at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Carved by nature and perfected by sound, this open-air venue sits among towering red sandstone cliffs just outside Denver, where music and landscape blend into pure magic. As the sun sets and the first notes echo through the canyon, the stage glows beneath the stars, and every performance feels electric — intimate yet infinite. This is Colorado at its most breathtaking: wild, alive, and unforgettable.
For more details on this Trip download files from this link:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1OTdymAZID2HWZ3YZgHJCQvgq9jp0kkVr?usp=drive_link
Starting bid
FMV: $4,049
Historic Walking Tour, Horse-Drawn Carriage Ride & 3-Night Stay for 2
This Experience for 2 Includes:
· 2-hour guided Charleston history walking tour
· Horse-drawn carriage ride through the Historic District
· 3-night stay in a deluxe room at the iconic Charleston Place Hotel
· Daily breakfast for two
· Winspire booking & concierge service — seamless support from planning to departure
Step into a world where time seems to linger just a little longer. In Charleston, wrought-iron balconies drape gracefully over flower-filled courtyards, jasmine perfumes the twilight air, and soft gaslight casts a golden glow across centuries-old streets. Horse-drawn carriages roll past pastel-hued mansions, church steeples rise above moss-draped oaks, and every quiet corner hums with stories waiting to be discovered. This is a city that invites you to wander slowly, linger often, and fall completely under its spell — where history, beauty, and Southern grace intertwine in the most unforgettable way.
For more details on this Trip download files from this link:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fLKOacIDHQeJswkiBx43lkascuHDJyG0?usp=drive_link
Starting bid
FMV: $3,599
Your Choice of Broadway Show • 2-Night Manhattan Stay for 2
This Experience for 2 Includes:
· 2 mezzanine tickets to your choice of a Broadway performance
· 2-night stay at the Hilton Midtown New York
· Winspire booking & concierge service — seamless planning & support
For more details on this Trip download files from this link:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1sbI50FEnT3pctB8t3yhZDzWyk90Nbsft?usp=drive_link
Starting bid
FMV: $2,999
Grand Ole Opry • Ryman Auditorium • Country Music Hall of Fame • 3 Nights for 2
This Experience for 2 Includes:
· Admission to the Country Music Hall of Fame, including RCA Studio B
· Admission to Hatch Show Print
· Premium lounge access before the Grand Ole Opry performance
· Reserved seats at a live Grand Ole Opry show
· Exclusive post-show backstage tour of the Grand Ole Opry
· Guided tour of the historic Ryman Auditorium
· 3-night stay at the Hutton Hotel, Nashville
· Winspire booking & concierge service
For more details on this Trip download files from this link:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1szoaZnWfaFsdebWi146jUw0wiB0XPrFz?usp=drive_link
Starting bid
FMV: $2,100
America’s Cup Sail, 2-Night Stay in Hilton Head, South Carolina for 2
This Experience for 2 Includes:
With pristine beaches, world-class golf, and charming southern hospitality, Hilton Head, SC invites you to unwind, rejuvenate, and rediscover the true meaning of relaxation. Your serene escape awaits! Let Hilton Head be your oasis of calm.
For more details on this Trip download files from this link:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1QH_NwA3NoSmhv-rbjuUKLqHfG-CrTXSF?usp=drive_link
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