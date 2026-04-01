Travel & Tours

FMV: $12,299

Upper-Level Tickets to the 2027 Final Four Semi-Finals & Championship Games in Detroit, VIP Pregame Hospitality and 4-Night Stay for 2





This Experience for 2 Includes: • 2 upper-level tickets to the 2027 NCAA Final Four Semi-Finals on Saturday, April 3, 2027*, and the National Championship game on Monday, April 5, 2027*, in Detroit, MI • Admission to the official VIP Pregame Hospitality (Saturday and Monday) • 4-night stay (check in Friday; check out Tuesday) in a standard room at a Hyatt, Marriott, Hilton, or comparable hotel in Detroit, MI • Winspire booking & concierge service





For more details on this Trip dowload files from this link:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XfexZWlIdNkt1N2pss1iwjqhLL0_MxFI?usp=drive_link



