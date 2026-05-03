Travel the World: Ages 10-12

This Travel the World class is designed for students ages 10–12 who are ready to build cultural awareness, flexibility, and communication skills through exploring sign languages from around the world. Students will learn a different sign language each week, gaining basic vocabulary and understanding of how people communicate across cultures. They will compare languages, explore traditions, and practice visual communication strategies while sharing ideas and experiences. The class helps students move beyond basic ASL by developing more adaptable communication, global awareness, and confidence through interactive activities and peer engagement. This class is Deaf-led and voiced in English, creating an accessible and welcoming environment for new learners.