Travel Through Trauma Membership

🔥 You’re leading the way! As a Trailblazer, you’re taking full ownership of your journey by covering the entire cost of your program. Your investment funds your transformation and allows TTT to provide this experience to others in need.
💰 Total Contribution: $3,000
📆 4 Payments of: $750 each
Voyager
$562.50
No expiration
🌍 You’re charting new territories! As a Voyager, you’re contributing significantly to your journey while receiving partial subsidization. You’re embracing personal growth while allowing TTT to support you along the way.
💰 Total Contribution: $2,250
📆 4 Payments of: $562.50 each
Navigator
$375
No expiration
🧭 You’re steering your path! As a Navigator, you’ve secured a balanced contribution, covering half of your program costs while TTT supports the rest. You’re committed to growth, and we’re here to guide you!
💰 Total Contribution: $1,500
📆 4 Payments of: $375 each
Explorer
$187.50
No expiration
✨ You’re embracing new horizons! As an Explorer, your journey is primarily supported by TTT, with a small contribution on your part. You’re stepping into this adventure with confidence, and we’re honored to invest in your transformation.
💰 Total Contribution: $750
📆 4 Payments of: $187.50 each
Pathfinder
Free
No expiration
🌟 Your path is fully supported! As a Pathfinder, your program is fully covered by Travel Through Trauma. You’ve earned this opportunity, and we’re excited to walk alongside you on your healing journey!
💰 Total Contribution: $0
📆 No payments required
