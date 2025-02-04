Travel Visions Aloha's annual raffle 2025

Set sail along the stunning Waikiki coastline on a relaxing Sunset Sail Cruise for two! Enjoy breathtaking ocean views, the warm Hawaiian breeze, and an unforgettable 2-hour sailing experience as the sun dips below the horizon.
🌅 Perfect for:
✔️ A romantic evening
✔️ A fun adventure with a friend
✔️ A chance to unwind on the open sea
💰 Retail Value: $55 per person ($110 total)
🎟 Raffle Ticket Price: $10 per entry
✨ Enter now for a chance to enjoy this unforgettable experience while supporting Travel Visions Aloha for the Blind! ✨
Set sail along the stunning Waikiki coastline on a relaxing Sunset Sail Cruise for two! Enjoy breathtaking ocean views, the warm Hawaiian breeze, and an unforgettable 2-hour sailing experience as the sun dips below the horizon.
🌅 Perfect for:
✔️ A romantic evening
✔️ A fun adventure with a friend
✔️ A chance to unwind on the open sea
💰 Retail Value: $55 per person ($110 total)
🎟 Raffle Ticket Price: $10 per entry
✨ Enter now for a chance to enjoy this unforgettable experience while supporting Travel Visions Aloha for the Blind! ✨
Add a donation for Travel Visions Aloha
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!