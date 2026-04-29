Travel Visions Aloha's Rock Climbing Raffle 2026

Step into the world of climbing together. This introductory class is perfect for beginners and includes expert instruction, safety guidance, and hands-on experience. Whether you’re brand new or looking to build a strong foundation, this is a fun and supportive way to get started with a partner.





Value: $140

Win a shared climbing experience for you and a friend.





Each $5 entry counts as one raffle ticket. Increase your chances by selecting multiple entries. Most participants choose 5 or more entries to boost their chances!