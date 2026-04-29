Travel Visions Aloha's Rock Climbing Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Step into the world of climbing together. This introductory class is perfect for beginners and includes expert instruction, safety guidance, and hands-on experience. Whether you’re brand new or looking to build a strong foundation, this is a fun and supportive way to get started with a partner.
Value: $140
Win a shared climbing experience for you and a friend.
Each $5 entry counts as one raffle ticket. Increase your chances by selecting multiple entries. Most participants choose 5 or more entries to boost their chances!
Keep the momentum going. This 6-class bundle is designed to build strength, confidence, and consistency over time. You’ll develop skills, improve technique, and feel real progress with each climb in a structured and encouraging environment. Ideal for anyone ready to grow their climbing ability and stay active.
Value: $193.72
Win nearly $200 in climbing classes.
Each $5 entry counts as one raffle ticket. Increase your chances by selecting multiple entries. Most participants choose 5 or more entries to boost their chances!
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